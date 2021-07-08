With one season of college hoops left, Nebraska presented the 'right situation' for ASU transfer Alonzo Verge

Verge went on to be named the 2020 Pac-12 sixth man of the year, ending the 2019-20 season averaging 16.8 points per game in 19 games. He was the top bench scorer in the nation that season.

In his two seasons in Tempe, Verge shot 41.7% from the field and 31.2% from three-point range, going from a 28.9% three-point shooter his first season to 33.3% in his second. He was also a 77.2% free throw shooter.

Prior to his time at Arizona State, Verge was the leading junior college scorer in the nation at Moberly Area Community College, where he averaged 30.9 points per game as a sophomore and had a pair of 50-point games.

"They (Nebraska's coaches) see me fitting in with their fast-paced style of play, up and down," Verge said. "Just letting me play my game; that's when I ply my best."

Verge was already familiar with Nebraska's program through Glynn Watson, a friend of his from Chicago who played four seasons in Lincoln.

"I used to watch them a lot," Verge said.

Verge also went through the NBA's pre-draft process after each of the past two seasons, and worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the final day early entry players could take their name out of draft consideration and maintain their college eligibility.