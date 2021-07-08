With one season of college hoops left, Nebraska presented the 'right situation' for ASU transfer Alonzo Verge

Alonzo Verge Jr. had been through this before.
Coming out of high school in Chicago, Verge found his way to Moberly Community College in Missouri, where he spent two years before moving on to Arizona State. The recruiting process was old hat for the 6-foot-2 guard.
So when he decided to spend his final college season in Nebraska, he had a clear picture of what he wanted.
"Just making sure it's the right situation. Because it's my last shot," Verge said Thursday afternoon after committing to the Nebraska men's basketball team. "So it has to be the right spot, the right situation, the right people around me. And everything has to add up.
It didn't take long for the Huskers to replace the departed Dalano Banton, adding the high-scoring guard with two years of power conference experience.
Verge averaged 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for the Sun Devils last season, and had one of the wildest games of the year in 2019-20, when he came off the bench to score 43 points against Saint Mary's. Arizona State lost that game 96-56 as Verge went 18-for-29 from the field while his teammates shot just 5-for-35.
The Chicago native is one of just six players to score 40-plus points in a game off the bench since the 2010-11 season, and the only Power Five player to do so.
Verge went on to be named the 2020 Pac-12 sixth man of the year, ending the 2019-20 season averaging 16.8 points per game in 19 games. He was the top bench scorer in the nation that season.
In his two seasons in Tempe, Verge shot 41.7% from the field and 31.2% from three-point range, going from a 28.9% three-point shooter his first season to 33.3% in his second. He was also a 77.2% free throw shooter.
Prior to his time at Arizona State, Verge was the leading junior college scorer in the nation at Moberly Area Community College, where he averaged 30.9 points per game as a sophomore and had a pair of 50-point games.
"They (Nebraska's coaches) see me fitting in with their fast-paced style of play, up and down," Verge said. "Just letting me play my game; that's when I ply my best."
Verge was already familiar with Nebraska's program through Glynn Watson, a friend of his from Chicago who played four seasons in Lincoln.
"I used to watch them a lot," Verge said.
Verge also went through the NBA's pre-draft process after each of the past two seasons, and worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the final day early entry players could take their name out of draft consideration and maintain their college eligibility.
"Me and coach Matt (Abdelmassih) gained a really good, genuine relationship over time," Verge said. "And I feel like Coach (Fred) Hoiberg being in the (NBA) for 19 years, I just feel like he will be able to help me get to that next level and achieve my dream."
Verge is immediately eligible with one season of college hoops remaining, and gives NU more scoring punch at the guard spot after Banton announced six days ago he was keeping his name in the NBA Draft.
Nebraska has one open scholarship remaining for 2021-22, and is not likely to fill that open spot.
