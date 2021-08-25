With Omaha coming to Lincoln, October setting up as huge recruiting month for Husker hoops

Mark it on your calendars.

The month of October for the Nebraska men's basketball team is shaping up to be a big one.

That's not just because the Huskers will play two exhibition games at the end of the month. One could argue, in fact, that the first 10 days of the month carry more importance than those contests.

The first two weekends of the month will see NU host a group of official visitors that could rival any the program has ever had on campus.

The first was locked in this week when top-five 2023 prospect Omaha Biliew scheduled his official for Oct. 1-3.

Named for the city he was born in, Biliew is ranked No. 2 in the class of 2023 by Rivals. The 6-foot-8 forward will have his pick of scholarship offers. But Nebraska will get the first crack at impressing him.

It will be a scenario similar to June, when Biliew, who now lives in Waukee, Iowa, and will play this season for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, was one of the first players to take an unofficial visit to Lincoln when pandemic recruiting restrictions were lifted.

Biliew's October visit will line up with what is expected to be Nebraska's second "Opening Night" event.