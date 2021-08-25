With Omaha coming to Lincoln, October is setting up as huge recruiting month for Husker hoops

Mark it on your calendars.
The month of October for the Nebraska men's basketball team is shaping up to be a big one.
That's not just because the Huskers will play two exhibition games at the end of the month. One could argue, in fact, that the first 10 days of the month carry more importance than those contests.
The first two weekends of the month will see NU host a group of official visitors that could rival any the program has ever had on campus.
The first was locked in this week when top-five 2023 prospect Omaha Biliew scheduled his official for Oct. 1-3.
Named for the city he was born in, Biliew is ranked No. 2 in the class of 2023 by Rivals. The 6-foot-8 forward will have his pick of scholarship offers. But Nebraska will get the first crack at impressing him.
It will be a scenario similar to June, when Biliew, who now lives in Waukee, Iowa, and will play this season for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, was one of the first players to take an unofficial visit to Lincoln when pandemic recruiting restrictions were lifted.
Biliew's October visit will line up with what is expected to be Nebraska's second "Opening Night" event.
The first version was held in September 2019, when the team hosted several recruits and opened up Pinnacle Bank Arena to the public for an informal scrimmage and followed that with a concert from rapper Rick Ross.
That will also be the weekend of Nebraska's home football game against Northwestern, set for Oct. 2.
And if things go well, there will be fans in Memorial Stadium and PBA for potential visitors to see, as opposed to empty venues.
"To get them on campus and really show them the ins and outs, the inner workings of the program — not just seeing what we do in between the lines, but all the things we can offer, from a nutrition standpoint, from a sports science perspective, from strength and conditioning," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said earlier this summer. "Then to be able to show style of play and how we could potentially use that player in our system has all been great to do.
"To get back to that has been really good because we feel that we have a lot to offer with facilities and the fan support that we have at Nebraska."
Nebraska also plans to host official visitors Oct. 8-10, and the list could be a long one.
Another 2023 five-star, Simeon Wilcher, would seem to be a lock to make another trip to Lincoln with older brother C.J. on the Huskers roster. The younger Wilcher also took an unofficial visit to NU in June.
There are class of 2022 in-state stars Isaac Traudt of Grand Island and Jasen Green of Millard North. Another 2023 prospect, Gus Yalden, unofficially visited in June and could perhaps make his way back to town.
Whoever makes the trip, Nebraska hopes those weekends can bear fruit. It worked in the summer, when 2022 guard Ramel Lloyd took an official visit in June and committed to Nebraska about a month later.
