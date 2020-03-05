With Mack suspended, short-handed Husker hoops falls at Michigan

NU coach Fred Hoiberg said he expected Mack to make the trip to Minnesota for NU's regular-season finale Sunday against the Gophers.

"When you lose the guy who has the ball in his hands as much as Cam does, it just forces everybody else into a different role," Hoiberg said. "And for a lot of the game I thought we handled it well, and obviously for stretches we did not."

Nebraska's 22 turnovers led to 24 Michigan points, which matched the game's final margin. Those numbers overshadowed the Huskers outrebounding their opponent for the first time since Dec. 29, and hitting 12 of 15 free throws one game after going a historically poor 8-of-30 at the line.

Naturally, NU's 80% foul shooting was a season-best.

But, "we just had a stretch where we just went crazy in the second half, trying to drive into seams and go one-on-one," Hoiberg said. "We just kind of lost our minds there for a stretch and tried to get it all back at once, and that's where we've had our issues this year."

After honoring seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske in a pregame ceremony, the Wolverines promptly bolted to an 11-2 lead and forced a Nebraska timeout less than 4 minutes into the game. Nebraska then got back within one later in the half and went into halftime trailing by four.