With Mack suspended, short-handed Husker hoops falls at Michigan

The task was already going to be tall enough for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
Michigan was having its senior night, and honoring the two players who own more wins than any other in the program's proud history. The Wolverines were also in need of a win after losing their two previous games.
But when it was announced before Thursday's game that NU point guard Cam Mack was suspended for a violation of team rules, things got that much tougher.
In a familiar refrain, Nebraska was game for 20 minutes before Michigan put away the out-manned Huskers in the second half of an 82-58 victory at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
One game after turning the ball over a season-high 21 times in an overtime loss to Northwestern, the Huskers beat that by giving the ball away 22 times against the Wolverines while their point guard watched from Lincoln.
Prior to those two contests, NU had turned the ball over more than 15 times just once in the team's first 28 games.
Mack's suspension marked the fourth time this season he has been disciplined. He was taken out of the starting lineup in three previous games for being late to various team-related activities. He also missed NU's game at Illinois because of illness.
The suspension was announced about 90 minutes before NU was set to tip off against the No. 25-ranked Wolverines.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg said he expected Mack to make the trip to Minnesota for NU's regular-season finale Sunday against the Gophers.
"When you lose the guy who has the ball in his hands as much as Cam does, it just forces everybody else into a different role," Hoiberg said. "And for a lot of the game I thought we handled it well, and obviously for stretches we did not."
Nebraska's 22 turnovers led to 24 Michigan points, which matched the game's final margin. Those numbers overshadowed the Huskers outrebounding their opponent for the first time since Dec. 29, and hitting 12 of 15 free throws one game after going a historically poor 8-of-30 at the line.
Naturally, NU's 80% foul shooting was a season-best.
But, "we just had a stretch where we just went crazy in the second half, trying to drive into seams and go one-on-one," Hoiberg said. "We just kind of lost our minds there for a stretch and tried to get it all back at once, and that's where we've had our issues this year."
After honoring seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske in a pregame ceremony, the Wolverines promptly bolted to an 11-2 lead and forced a Nebraska timeout less than 4 minutes into the game. Nebraska then got back within one later in the half and went into halftime trailing by four.
Michigan then outscored NU 21-6 in the first 7 minutes of the second half. The final margin matched the largest of any of NU's losses this season as the Huskers (7-23, 2-17 Big Ten) dropped their 15th consecutive game.
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points and five rebounds. Dachon Burke added 16 points and three steals. No other Husker scored in double figures. Thorir Thorbjarnarson finished with nine points and seven rebounds for NU.
Michigan (19-11, 10-9) put five players in double figures and shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. Isaiah Livers, who didn't play in the first matchup between the teams, scored a team-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds for the Wolverines. Simpson finished with 11 points and 10 assists.
Hoiberg had praise for Nebraska natives Charlie Easley and Akol Arop, who each took on larger-than-normal roles.
Easley, who has been limited by a knee injury, started in place of Mack but was limited to 16 minutes. Hoiberg said NU discussed before the game whether Easley would even play.
And Arop, a Creighton Prep graduate, set career highs with 20 minutes played, five points and six rebounds.
"I thougth Akol played his best game in a Husker uniform," Hoiberg said. "I thought he was really going out there and flying around, playing within himself."
