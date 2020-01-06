With Garza, Hawkeyes coming to town, Huskers seek to improve physicality

Yvan Ouedraogo is a long way from home, trying to find his way in the rugged Big Ten as a 17-year-old power forward.
The young Frenchman is a lot like his teammates in that sense as Nebraska, in the first year with its rebuilt roster, gets a good look at just what the Big Ten has to offer.
NU saw how physical the league can be Friday when Rutgers came into Lincoln and flexed its muscles for 40 minutes, scoring 52 points in the paint.
Now the Huskers will see what could happen if they don't make the right adjustments.
NU hosts Iowa on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) come to town riding on the back of 6-foot-11 forward Luka Garza, the only player in the country averaging more than 20 points and more than 10 rebounds per game. Iowa still plays fast. But they also play through its talented big man.
"Obviously it’s a big challenge because he is one of the best players in our league, one of the best in the country. I think the best big I’ve faced so far. So it’s going to be a good challenge," the 6-9, 260-pound Oueadraogo said Monday. "It’s exciting. I know I can improve my game off this game. I’m going to learn a lot, and I need to play hard. So I really like games like that against big players.
"I came to Nebraska to play in the Big Ten, to play against the best. So I’m really excited about that. I think it’s a great challenge for me as a young player to learn against a guy who is almost a pro and play hard against him."
Ouedraogo won't be alone in trying to stop Garza, or the rest of the Hawkeyes. It will take a team effort on defense, head coach Fred Hoiberg said, and certainly one better than the Huskers displayed Friday. NU struggled to keep Rutgers out of the paint, whether it was a feed into the post or Scarlet Knights guards driving past NU defenders and drawing help from Nebraska's stretched defense.
"That's been the biggest thing that we've tried to work on since that Rutgers game, is being more consistent from a physicality standpoint on the defensive end of the floor," Hoiberg said. "If we don't bring more toughness, more edge, it's going to be a long year."
Iowa won't present the same challenges as Rutgers, which will give everyone in the league problems with its size and strength. The Hawkeyes come into Tuesday's game off a draining, 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday. IU is shorthanded too, with two regulars out for the season — one who is sick and another who didn't play in the second half against the Nittany Lions.
But the Huskers must match Iowa's aggressiveness, especially on the offensive end, and must find a way to slow down Garza, who has a 44-point game and a pair of 30-plus point outings already this season.
Hoiberg went 4-1 against Fran McCaffery and Iowa as a coach at Iowa State, but did so with a completely different roster than the one he has at Nebraska. He was also 3-1 against the Hawkeyes during his playing days in Ames, Iowa.
That doesn't matter much these days, though there's probably at least a small part of Hoiberg that relishes a chance to beat his old rival, even if he won't admit it. Now, it's about getting his current team to learn the hard lessons that come with playing in an unforgiving league.
"Teams are going to continue to pound it inside on us with a size advantage, experience advantage on us, and we have to do a much better job of making it difficult," Hoiberg said. "Those stretches where we’re not scoring the ball, we have to do a much better job of getting gritty and finding a way to get stops."
