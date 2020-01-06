With Garza, Hawkeyes coming to town, Huskers seek to improve physicality

"I came to Nebraska to play in the Big Ten, to play against the best. So I’m really excited about that. I think it’s a great challenge for me as a young player to learn against a guy who is almost a pro and play hard against him."

Ouedraogo won't be alone in trying to stop Garza, or the rest of the Hawkeyes. It will take a team effort on defense, head coach Fred Hoiberg said, and certainly one better than the Huskers displayed Friday. NU struggled to keep Rutgers out of the paint, whether it was a feed into the post or Scarlet Knights guards driving past NU defenders and drawing help from Nebraska's stretched defense.

"That's been the biggest thing that we've tried to work on since that Rutgers game, is being more consistent from a physicality standpoint on the defensive end of the floor," Hoiberg said. "If we don't bring more toughness, more edge, it's going to be a long year."

Iowa won't present the same challenges as Rutgers, which will give everyone in the league problems with its size and strength. The Hawkeyes come into Tuesday's game off a draining, 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday. IU is shorthanded too, with two regulars out for the season — one who is sick and another who didn't play in the second half against the Nittany Lions.