With current roster completed, attention quickly turns to future as Husker hoops mines for talent

"Right now, whether we’re going through this terrible crisis or not, I think the recruiting for us is the same," NU assistant and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih told the Journal Star in April. "And that’s, you have to identify people that are going to really lock in and believe in your vision, and are confident that the vision is going to play out in the way that we all think it will. So those are the kids you have a chance to get. Fortunately we have our fair share that have believed in it, and are going to believe in it. We’ll have more in the near future that do. And I think that’s when you really start taking off as a program."