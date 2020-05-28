With current roster completed, attention quickly turns to future as Husker hoops mines for talent

Soon enough Nebraska's men's basketball players will be back in Lincoln, and a sports-starved fan base can turn its attention to what's really important, like figuring out the mascot of a yet-to-be-named nonconference opponent or who the third player off the bench might be by mid-January.
Voluntary workouts will start the first week of June, eventually, the coaching staff hopes, turning into supervised practices at some point later in the summer. The machine rolls on.
So, too, does the off-the-court machine of recruiting, which never truly takes a day off.
Within a few days of Eduardo Andre signing with the Huskers to complete their 2020-21 roster, Nebraska was back on the hunt again in search of talent for future classes.
Since the middle of the month alone, Nebraska has extended offers to at least 16 players in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 recruiting classes. If you're doing the math, those are players who recently wrapped up their junior, sophomore, and freshman years of high school.
"Right now, whether we’re going through this terrible crisis or not, I think the recruiting for us is the same," NU assistant and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih told the Journal Star in April. "And that’s, you have to identify people that are going to really lock in and believe in your vision, and are confident that the vision is going to play out in the way that we all think it will. So those are the kids you have a chance to get. Fortunately we have our fair share that have believed in it, and are going to believe in it. We’ll have more in the near future that do. And I think that’s when you really start taking off as a program."
Players will have to believe in Nebraska's vision — and Nebraska will have to believe in those players — without the benefit of face-to-face contact. With the NCAA on Wednesday extending the recruiting dead period through July 31, the chance for athletes to be evaluated before school starts again in the fall has, for all intents and purposes, gone away.
So NU has gone to the film to search out players who are still years away from setting foot on the UNL campus.
The machine, as stated, never stops.
"I’ll say this: We’re all operating under the same rules right now. Nobody has an advantage over anybody else, because nobody can have people on their campus, nobody can do an in-home visit," NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said last month on a conference call with reporters. "So it’s just about trying to build relationships with these players over the phone; and not just with this class, but with future classes."
Currently — that's currently — Nebraska has just one open scholarship available for the 2021-22 season.
But if one thing has become clear in the first year-plus of the Fred Hoiberg era, it's to never expect a Nebraska basketball roster to ever be fully set in stone.
It's not as if NU just started offering guys in the past month, either.
Before the recent surge, Nebraska had offers out to at least 19 players in the 2021 class, seven in the 2022 class, and even two in the 2024 class.
Certainly, there are players Nebraska is after whose names are already familiar to those who follow NU hoops: point guards Carter Whitt and El Ellis, and forwards Wilhelm Breidenbach and Gabe Wiznitzer in the 2021 class.
But there are plenty more names to keep an eye on. Eric Van Der Heijden, besides being a mouthful to say, is a 6-foot-8, three-star forward with range out to the three-point line. He has offers from Maryland and Texas, among others, and could turn into a factor in Nebraska's 2021 recruiting efforts.
Of the nine 2022 prospects offered by NU in the past two weeks, the Huskers have been, if not the first, then one of the first schools to reach out to the majority of the group. Same for 2023.
With every school grounded and unable to travel to recruit, Nebraska sure appears to be getting its work done early in laying a foundation for future classes.
That lines up with what Abdelmassih has seen, as the inability to travel has, in a sense, leveled the playing field and just maybe given a nontraditional hoops program like Nebraska a shot at getting a foot in the door early in the recruiting process.
"It’s not like only specific schools can’t have visits for whatever reason, not that that would ever happen. But because it’s all across the board and it’s now become the norm — these kids know they can’t visit — then clearly because of that, I feel like the kids, their families, the people around them have really done a good job of understanding that," Abdelmassih said.
"And also, in turn, they’ve had to do more due diligence on their end than maybe they would have at any other point during a recruiting process in the past."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!