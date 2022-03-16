With changes on the horizon, Husker hoops gears up for their own March Madness

As the NCAA Tournament begins its run, the Nebraska men's basketball team will wade through its own March madness.

Changes are on the horizon for the Huskers after NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced in late February that coach Fred Hoiberg would return under a restructured contract with a reduced buyout.

After the head man, though, there are plenty of question marks, from who his assistants will be on down to the players he will coach.

Here's a look at three key areas where the Huskers are likely to see significant change:

Coaching staff

Change is almost certainly coming — perhaps soon — to Nebraska's assistant coaching ranks.

Who stays and who goes is yet to be seen, but it's a good bet more than one of Matt Abdelmassih, Armon Gates and Doc Sadler will move on from Nebraska.

This will likely be the first major piece of Nebraska's overhaul. The Huskers won't be able to effectively recruit for 2022 and beyond without a full coaching staff in place.

Nate Loenser, who Hoiberg hired before last season to replace Bobby Lutz, seems certain to return. Several Huskers have credited Loenser with developing their games over the season, and Loenser was spotted checking out talent at several high school games in the state over the winter.

Newly hired strength coach Kurt Joseph also appears set for a return.

Outside of that, though, anything is possible. Gates was the lone holdover from Tim Miles' staff, and his brother Dennis, the head coach at Cleveland State, will be a candidate for multiple jobs this spring. While Armon Gates wouldn't necessarily follow his brother to a new destination, it would provide a smooth way to transition away from NU should things go in that direction.

Sadler moved from assistant coach to special assistant to the head coach for the 2021-22 season, meaning he was barred by NCAA rules from on-the-floor coaching in practice and games. The former NU head man has remained a popular figure in the state and has a good relationship with Hoiberg.

Abdelmassih is Nebraska's highest-paid assistant at $380,000 annually. He has handled virtually all of Nebraska's recruiting since arriving in Lincoln with Hoiberg in 2019.

Abdelmassih's 2021 class ranked 18th nationally according to the 247 Sports composite, the highest ever for Nebraska basketball. His 2022 class is ranked 33rd in the country.

But that talent hasn't translated to wins, and a lack of continuity in Nebraska's rosters during Hoiberg's tenure has played a role in the Huskers failing to develop any real consistency.

There is the personal side to all this, too.

A potential parting with Abdelmassih would be among the hardest decisions Hoiberg has made as a head coach. The two are very close friends, going all the way back to when Hoiberg hired Abdelmassih as an intern for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008.

Hoiberg hasn't spent one day as a college coach without Abdelmassih on his staff. If Alberts wants change from Hoiberg, this would be about as big a change as there could be.

Current roster

Alonzo Verge, Kobe Webster and Trevor Lakes have all exhausted their eligibility. Lakes, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, could still receive a medical redshirt after his shoulder injury earlier this season. Nebraska's two experienced guards, though, are done in the college game.

Guard Trey McGowens and forwards Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker all have decisions to make as to whether to return to NU for one more season or move on with their careers. All four have played four seasons of college ball, with a free COVID year to use if they want it.

Age could play a role here. Walker turns 25 in November and Mayen turns 24 in August, while McGowens turns just 22 in May and missed half the 2021-22 season with a broken foot.

Never say never, but freshman Bryce McGowens is almost certainly off to the NBA. NU's leading scorer helped his draft stock with a strong back part of the season, and if he shows well in pre-draft workouts, he'll quickly rise up many teams' draft boards. McGowens has until April 24 to declare as an early entrant for the NBA Draft.

If you're keeping track, that means NU could perhaps lose its entire starting five from this season, or maybe return three of those five starters. Some big decisions looming.

That leaves eight other scholarship players from this year's roster — C.J. Wilcher, Quaran McPherson, Keon Edwards, Denim Dawson, Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Oleg Kojenets, and Eduardo Andre. With the usual attrition in college hoops, expect at least a couple of those players to move on.

Future roster

Nebraska has a four-player 2022 recruiting class that includes Dawson, who enrolled early. The others are top-100 guard Ramel Lloyd; big man Blaise Keita, who is rated as the top junior college player in the country; and three-star guard Jamarques Lawrence.

Will any of those players change their mind on Nebraska after the coaching staff is shuffled? All four have signed national letters of intent, but it certainly would not be unprecedented for players to ask for an NLI release after a coaching change. Remember: Abdelmassih is Nebraska's primary recruiter and relationship builder with potential commits.

The Huskers, like every other program, will continue to mine the transfer portal for ready-made pieces to plug in.

Point guard is at the top of the list, and an intriguing one became available Tuesday when Lincoln East grad and North Dakota State standout Sam Griesel announced he was going into the portal.

The Huskers will also need scoring punch on the wing and will have to fill any gaps that come open after attrition. But getting the lead guard spot right will be critical.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

