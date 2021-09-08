With Big Ten slate finalized, here are four takes on the 2021-22 NU men's hoops schedule

Nothing is ever going to top last season’s stretch, when the Nebraska men’s basketball team played 15 games in 32 days to end the 2020-21 season, all coming after a monthlong COVID-19 pause.
With that in mind, Nebraksa’s 2021-21 schedule, which became complete Wednesday with the revealing of the 20-game Big Ten conference slate, will present its own set of challenges as the Huskers try to take a step forward in Fred Hoiberg’s third season.
Here are four takeaways after sifting through Nebraska's full schedule.
Talk about front-loaded: Both December and January feature challenging stretches.
The first 11 days of December will see the Huskers play four games, three of them away from home, and all against power conference opponents: at North Carolina State, at Indiana, home vs. Michigan and vs. Auburn in Atlanta, which is less than two hours from the Tigers’ campus.
Michigan, of course, is the defending Big Ten champion and brought in the league’s top recruiting class (Nebraska's class was third). Auburn could very well be a top-10 team when it meets the Huskers.
January is even tougher: Nebraska will play nine games in the month, with eight coming against teams that made last year’s NCAA Tournament.
That includes two each against Ohio State and Rutgers, along with road trips to arguably the two toughest road environments in the Big Ten at Purdue and Michigan State.
The first part of the month will see NU play five games in 13 days, with three of them on the road.
The only game against a non-NCAA Tournament team is a Jan. 17 home date against Indiana, which spend most of last season on the bubble, then brought back Trayce Jackson-Davis and added Pitt transfer and former NU commit Xavier Johnson in the offseason.
Despite all that, NU has a chance to make a statement: From Jan. 25 through Feb. 9, Nebraska will play four of five games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Extend that over a full month — Jan. 17 through Feb. 18 — and the Huskers will play six of nine games in the Vault.
If NU is serious about moving up in the Big Ten, that’s a stretch of games that could define what this season means.
Nothing is easy in the Big Ten, but it’s maybe a little easier if the challenges are in your own backyard.
The nonconference slate is manageable. There are the games against NC State and Auburn, but there are also home games against a Creighton team replacing its entire starting lineup and a Kansas State squad that finished ninth in the 10-team Big 12 last season.
Of Nebraska’s non-power conference foes, none were inside the top 150 in KenPom’s rankings at the end of last season. The highest-ranked team in that group was South Dakota at No. 159, and five of the seven teams were outside the top 250.
It’s not unrealistic to think the Huskers could surpass seven wins before Christmas. Considering that hasn’t happened in either of the past two seasons — and considering NU won seven total games in each of those two years — that would be a significant step in the right direction.
Nebraska's 2021-22 schedule
Oct. 27, Peru State (exhibition)
Oct. 31, Colorado (exhibition)
Nov. 9, Western Illinois
Nov. 12, Sam Houston State
Nov 16, Creighton
Nov. 19, Idaho State
Nov. 21, Southern
Nov. 23, Tennessee State
Nov. 27, South Dakota
Dec. 1, NC State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 4, at Indiana
Dec. 7, Michigan
Dec. 11, Auburn (Atlanta)
Dec. 19, Kansas State
Dec. 22, Kennesaw State
Jan. 2, Ohio State
Jan. 5, at Michigan State
Jan. 8, at Rutgers
Jan. 11, Illinois
Jan. 14, at Purdue
Jan. 17, Indiana
Jan. 22, at Ohio State
Jan. 25, Wisconsin
Jan. 29, Rutgers
Feb. 1, at Michigan
Feb. 5, Northwestern
Feb. 9, Minnesota
Feb. 13, at Iowa
Feb. 18, Maryland
Feb. 22, at Northwestern
Feb. 25, Iowa
Feb. 28, at Penn State
March 6, at Wisconsin
