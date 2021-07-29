With a 'Ph.D. in how to be a pro,' former Husker Banton realizes NBA dream

The Nebraska men's basketball team has a very specific pitch for potential recruits.
"You have the only head coach in all of college basketball to wear literally every hat in the NBA. And if you're a kid, I tell them: why not come to Nebraska and get a Ph.D. in what it takes to be a pro?" NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih said Friday on the Huskers Radio Network.
"If you want to be a lawyer, you find the best law school. If you want to be a businessman, you want to try and get the best MBA possible. But to me, if you want to truly be an NBA player, there's no better place to come than here and play for Fred Hoiberg, because you're not going to get any better guidance than what you'll get here."
On Thursday, Dalano Banton made Nebraska's recruiting pitch look pretty good.
After a meteoric rise during a summer of workouts for professional teams, the former Husker guard was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday. Toronto selected Banton with the 46th overall pick.
He is the second Husker to be drafted in three years, joining Isaiah Roby, who heard his name called in the second round in 2019.
Banton, a Toronto native, is the first Canadian-born player to be selected by the franchise.
A 6-foot-9 guard, Banton became the 28th Husker drafted in program history and the first in Fred Hoiberg’s two seasons at Nebraska.
"Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system."
July 30, 2021
Banton is the 11th player coached by Hoiberg in college to be drafted. All 11 of those players were recruited by Abdelmassih. Banton was one of the first the coaches got to commit to NU back in 2019.
"(It's) certainly a great thing when you have a crop of players that start the building process, and one of them making the NBA certainly helps in recruiting future players to Nebraska," Abdelmassih said. "And showing that if you follow the plan, you’re certainly going to have a great shot to get there."
That Banton would hear his name called on draft night seemed like a long shot not all that long ago.
He did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine earlier this summer, depriving him of a chance to work out in front of NBA scouts. At that point, it seemed like a return to Lincoln for a second season seemed imminent.
But, when an injury to Houston star DeJon Jarreau opened up a spot in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, Banton received an invitation and performed well, leading the camp in rebounds and assists.
After that, Banton took part in workouts for several NBA teams and excelled in those settings.
According to one report, Banton went 68-for-100 on three-pointers during a spot shooting drill at a pro day in Chicago, and followed that up by hitting 3-of-6 from long range in live play.
Banton's success in those workouts is a direct correlation to how Nebraska runs its program, Abdelmassih explained.
"We’ve seen it with the players we’ve gotten (to the NBA) because the terminology we use is the terminology they use. The way they run things, from drills to just style of play, is exactly what our guys are going to experience at the next level," Abdelmassih said. "So certainly all it does is validate everything that we’re trying to sell to prospective student-athletes."
Banton started 22 games and played in all 27 of Nebraska's contests in 2020-21, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Dalano was one of our first recruits at Nebraska and believed that our program could put him in position to realize his dream.— Fred Hoiberg (@CoachHoiberg) July 30, 2021
Tonight, that dream is realized, and we are excited to follow Dalano’s journey in the NBA. https://t.co/tDcDcAMQ65
He scored in double figures nine straight times to open the season, including a season-high 18 points against Nevada and 17 against Georgia Tech and Michigan. He also put together the second triple-double in program history in Nebraska's win over Doane.
But Nebraska’s three-week COVID-19 shutdown affected Banton as much or perhaps more than anyone else on the roster. He came off the bench for Nebraska’s final five games as Kobe Webster took his place in the starting lineup.
Banton ended the season as the first Husker since 1974 to lead the team in rebounds and assists in the same season.
Banton will begin his professional career next month in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17. All games will be on the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV and on the ESPN App.
Briefly
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the NBA Draft.
The 6-2 point guard, who was drafted No. 49 overall, became the fourth Bluejay in seven years to be selected in the draft.
Zegarowski averaged 15.8 points and 4.2 assists per game as a junior in leading Creighton to the NCAA Sweet 16.
