With a 'Ph.D. in how to be a pro,' former Husker Banton realizes NBA dream

Banton, a Toronto native, is the first Canadian-born player to be selected by the franchise.

A 6-foot-9 guard, Banton became the 28th Husker drafted in program history and the first in Fred Hoiberg’s two seasons at Nebraska.

"Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system."

Banton is the 11th player coached by Hoiberg in college to be drafted. All 11 of those players were recruited by Abdelmassih. Banton was one of the first the coaches got to commit to NU back in 2019.

"(It's) certainly a great thing when you have a crop of players that start the building process, and one of them making the NBA certainly helps in recruiting future players to Nebraska," Abdelmassih said. "And showing that if you follow the plan, you’re certainly going to have a great shot to get there."

That Banton would hear his name called on draft night seemed like a long shot not all that long ago.