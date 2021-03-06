With a No. 14 seed in conference tourney a certainty, what does Nebraska have to play for Sunday?

There's nothing tangible to play for Sunday, save for trying to increase the number on the left side of the win-loss column.
The Nebraska men's basketball team knows it will be the No. 14 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament, the second year in a row it will have earned that distinction. Northwestern plays in the Nos. 12-13 game in Indianapolis, the second year in a row it has done so. There are no hopes for postseason play beyond next week, save for a miraculous run in Indianapolis. All that awaits is the long offseason ahead.
That doesn't mean, however, there aren't lessons to be learned when the Huskers take on the Wildcats at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.
Especially when you're Nebraska and coming off the most lopsided loss of your head coach's college career.
"We've got to learn from it, there's no doubt about it," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after Thursday's 102-64 loss at Iowa, a game that was over in the first 10 minutes.
Nebraska had been riding high — as high as a team on its first two-game winning streak since the beginning of December can ride, anyway — and certainly had to have some confidence despite the tall task of taking on the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes on the road.
But the Huskers lacked energy. They didn't execute. Instead of building on two solid wins, the second of which was Nebraska's most complete game of the season, the Huskers fell flat.
Now, in a season that has been filled with challenges, the Huskers can see how they respond one more: How do they get back on the horse after, for one of the few times this season, not playing with enough energy?
"We do have to find a way to move on," Hoiberg said. "We've got to find a way to put this behind us, and go out and finish the season, hopefully, on a high note.
"At least going out and competing, fighting. Go down swinging, man. If you're going to lose, if you're going to get beat, go down swinging."
Northwestern (8-14, 5-13 Big Ten) represents a chance for Nebraska to win three Big Ten regular-season games in four tries for the first time since 2017-18 season, and a chance to surpass last season's total of seven wins.
The good part, if there is one for Nebraska, is that it's had to make a habit of forgetting about the previous game quickly and moving on this season with its condensed schedule.
The Huskers weren't scheduled to practice Friday, meaning another one-day prep Saturday before hopping on a flight to Illinois.
"We really don't have time to process it," senior guard Kobe Webster said Thursday night. "We really don't have any time to sulk; we haven't really had any time to dwell on any of our games just because of our schedule."
It will be on Nebraska's leaders, Webster included, he said, to make sure Nebraska has the right mentality for one last regular-season tilt.
"Just hone in on our preparation, understand the scouting report, go into practice serious," Webster said. "There's nothing funny, nothing to be joking about. Obviously, you want to have positive energy, and you want to be talking and be up during practice, but we have to be locked in."
