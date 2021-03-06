With a No. 14 seed in conference tourney a certainty, what does Nebraska have to play for Sunday?

But the Huskers lacked energy. They didn't execute. Instead of building on two solid wins, the second of which was Nebraska's most complete game of the season, the Huskers fell flat.

Now, in a season that has been filled with challenges, the Huskers can see how they respond one more: How do they get back on the horse after, for one of the few times this season, not playing with enough energy?

"We do have to find a way to move on," Hoiberg said. "We've got to find a way to put this behind us, and go out and finish the season, hopefully, on a high note.

"At least going out and competing, fighting. Go down swinging, man. If you're going to lose, if you're going to get beat, go down swinging."

Northwestern (8-14, 5-13 Big Ten) represents a chance for Nebraska to win three Big Ten regular-season games in four tries for the first time since 2017-18 season, and a chance to surpass last season's total of seven wins.