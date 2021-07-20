With a clear vision of his future, Bryce McGowens dives into the present with older brother Trey and Husker hoops

Now he's in Lincoln, waking up to his goals every day, and sometimes getting a little help to accomplish them.

"I think that was probably the biggest thing that helped me step up this year and just look in the mirror," said Trey McGowens, Nebraska's junior guard. "Because I got a little brother. He’s going to do a lot of things that I do. That’s why I try to be vocal. But just trying to find the middle ground. I’m still learning. Just the tone, and not throwing too much at him."

Trey McGowens went through the draining 2020-21 season, playing in empty arenas, taking daily COVID-19 tests, watching the Huskers take their lumps in the Big Ten. That came after two seasons of solid stats, but not many wins, at Pittsburgh.

The brothers haven't played on the same team since Trey was 8 and Bryce was 5. But once Bryce committed to NU, the two paired up as often as they could in summer pickup games. They found out that was more fun than the one-on-one battles they had as kids that usually ended in a wrestling match on the ground with their father coming in to break things up.

The bond between the two is clear. It "would make my year" if Bryce achieves the goals he wants to achieve, Trey said.

And Bryce readily admits Trey has been an inspiration in his own rise in the hoops world.