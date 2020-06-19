Wisconsin hoops transfer Kobe King no longer planning to attend NU

Nebraska's transfer-heavy men's basketball recruiting class took a major hit on Friday morning.
Wisconsin transfer wing Kobe King is no longer planning on attending NU or playing for the Huskers, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced in a news release.
"Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons," Hoiberg said in a short statement. "We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
King, a 6-foot-4 La Crosse, Wisconsin, native, averaged 10 points per game for the Badgers in 2019-20 over 19 contests before deciding to leave the team in the middle of the season.
Shortly after that, he verbally committed to the Huskers and later signed to officially become part of the program. In recent days, though, it's been reported that he's one of three players who had not yet reported to campus.
The other two are international players Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who are not allowed to travel back from their home countries of France and Iceland, respectively, yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.
King redshirted his freshman season at Wisconsin due to a knee injury after appearing in 10 games. He averaged 19 minutes per game as a redshirt freshman and then jumped to 28.5 as a starter and regular contributor last year, but left the program because he didn't like the direction he felt it was headed under head coach Greg Gard. At the time he left, he was UW's leading scorer in conference play.
About a month later, in February, King verbally committed to Nebraska.
"He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim. Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions," Hoiberg said when King signed this spring. "He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference. Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game."
The plan was for King to apply for a waiver granting him immediate eligibility this year, which would have left him two seasons to play at NU.
King's departure leaves Nebraska with five transfers — Kobe Webster from Western Illinois, Trey McGowens from Pitt, Trevor Lakes from DII University of Indianapolis and junior college players Lat Mayen from Chipola College and Teddy Allen from Western Nebraska — plus incoming freshman forward Eduardo Andre as Nebraska's recruiting class.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!