Wisconsin hoops transfer Kobe King no longer planning to attend NU

Nebraska's transfer-heavy men's basketball recruiting class took a major hit on Friday morning.

Wisconsin transfer wing Kobe King is no longer planning on attending NU or playing for the Huskers, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced in a news release.

"Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons," Hoiberg said in a short statement. "We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

King, a 6-foot-4 La Crosse, Wisconsin, native, averaged 10 points per game for the Badgers in 2019-20 over 19 contests before deciding to leave the team in the middle of the season.

Shortly after that, he verbally committed to the Huskers and later signed to officially become part of the program. In recent days, though, it's been reported that he's one of three players who had not yet reported to campus.

The other two are international players Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who are not allowed to travel back from their home countries of France and Iceland, respectively, yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.