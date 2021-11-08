Why Husker hoops will continue playing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before games despite backlash from Gov. Ricketts

The playing of the song, often referred to as the Black national anthem, began last season when the National Association of Basketball Coaches encouraged schools to play it, along with "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games "as a show of unity and education."

Every Big Ten team that would normally be on the floor for the national anthem played the song last year, Hoiberg said. This year, Nebraska is one of four or five schools that will continue to play the song. It is believed Nebraska's men's and women's teams are the only Husker programs that play the song before competitions.

"There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the 'Star-Spangled Banner,'" said Ricketts in a statement last week. "It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games. If athletic programs are going to play other 'anthems' before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together."

Ricketts' statement came one day after Pillen released a similar statement.