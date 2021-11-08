Why Husker hoops will continue playing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before games despite backlash from Gov. Ricketts

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday the Huskers will continue to play the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before their games as a way to promote unity and inclusion in society.
The playing of the song, which has happened before Nebraska basketball games since the beginning of last season, was condemned as divisive last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts and University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen, a Nebraska gubernatorial candidate.
"We've heard a lot of positive feedback, and obviously a lot of negative feedback on it," Hoiberg said. "But I've really been proud of our team the last couple years for using their platform to address issues that have been going on in our country, and hopefully promote change.
"For us, we feel sport can hopefully help be an example. We have players from all over the country, all over the world, that have to come together and play for each other, and be one, and come together. And obviously, we need to be better in our country in that area."
The Nebraska men's roster includes 10 Black players, as well as athletes from Japan, Lithuania, England, Australia and 10 U.S. states, and a staff member from Italy.
Starting last season, the song has been played just before the "Star-Spangled Banner" at Nebraska basketball games. Going forward, Hoiberg said, the national anthem will be played first, the American flag will be allowed to clear the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor, and then "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played.
The playing of the song, often referred to as the Black national anthem, began last season when the National Association of Basketball Coaches encouraged schools to play it, along with "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games "as a show of unity and education."
Every Big Ten team that would normally be on the floor for the national anthem played the song last year, Hoiberg said. This year, Nebraska is one of four or five schools that will continue to play the song. It is believed Nebraska's men's and women's teams are the only Husker programs that play the song before competitions.
"There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the 'Star-Spangled Banner,'" said Ricketts in a statement last week. "It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games. If athletic programs are going to play other 'anthems' before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together."
Ricketts' statement came one day after Pillen released a similar statement.
"I just heard about another 'National Anthem' being played before games — and like most Nebraskans, I’m asking what the heck?" Pillen's statement read. "Having another “national anthem” that drives division is wrong. The National Anthem is the song of our country. It celebrates the ultimate sacrifice by thousands in defense of our constitutional freedoms, and it unites us as Americans. I’ll always stand up for our liberties and freedoms for which generations of Americans have sacrificed."
The song was played before the national anthem before each of Nebraska's exhibition games, against Peru State and Colorado.
And it continues to mean a great deal to Nebraska's players.
"So for that to be wanted to be taken away just means no one wants to listen to us. It just reminds me of the quote that the news reporter gave LeBron (James) — shut up and dribble," said junior forward Derrick Walker, one of the team's most respected leaders.
"No. I’m more than an athlete. I have a voice, I have a mind. I’m very intellectual. So I do choose to play the game of basketball, but I choose it because I want to, not because I have to. It just boils down to freedom: being accepted on this planet, being listened to, and being heard."
Walker's passion is shared by his teammates, who spoke out together last summer in the days after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis.
"This world is really divided right now. And with 'Lift Every Voice', it's about unity, it's about bringing everyone together, and it's about not being divided," said Walker.
"So it's about us just wanting to be equal and us wanting to come together as a whole."
