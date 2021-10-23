Why a unique skill set — and veteran-like confidence — has Breidenbach poised to make an early impact for NU hoops

That's what happened at practice recently, when, with junior forward Derrick Walker sitting out of practice because of illness, Hoiberg elevated Breidenbach to Walker's spot with the Huskers' top unit.

"And he was phenomenal," Hoiberg said. "Absolutely phenomenal."

It probably shouldn't be a surprise that Breidenbach produced when given the chance. In most any other Nebraska basketball recruiting class of the past 20 or so years, he would be the prize: a four-star, top-100 prospect who played at a national power in California's Mater Dei High School and has the length needed to step in and help right away when Nebraska hits Big Ten play.

But he had some catching up to do after a spring knee injury ended his senior season of high school ball early and had him rehabbing once he arrived in Lincoln.

That rehab progressed smoothly. And soon enough Breidenbach was showing his teammates exactly why the NU coaching staff wanted him in Lincoln.

"The thing about Wilhelm, you’re never going to have to worry about what he gives you. He plays with incredible effort and intensity; he gets hacked, fouled, they don’t call it, he is sprinting back the other way and getting ready to defend on the other end," Hoiberg said.