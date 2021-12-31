Who sits atop Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings entering the new year?

The Big Ten will be off and running beginning on Sunday, which marks the first of five consecutive days of conference games between the league’s teams. Overall, the conference will play league games on seven of eight days starting Sunday. Might as well dive right in.

1. Purdue (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

The Boilermakers are a miracle buzzer-beater by Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. away from being unbeaten. Jaden Ivey has been as good as advertised, and the frontcourt duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams has been dominant, combining to average 28.2 points and 16.4 rebounds per game.

Up next: vs. Wisconsin, Mon.; at Penn State, Jan. 8.

2. Ohio State (8-2, 2-0)

OSU can really shoot it, ranking 20th nationally in two-point percentage and 21st in three-point percentage. Nebraska will hope for some rust Sunday, with the Buckeyes not having played since Dec. 11 while dealing with a COVID-19 pause.

Up next: at Nebraska, Sun.; at Indiana, Thur.

3. Michigan State (11-2, 2-0)