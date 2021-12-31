Who sits atop Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings entering the new year?

The Big Ten will be off and running beginning on Sunday, which marks the first of five consecutive days of conference games between the league’s teams. Overall, the conference will play league games on seven of eight days starting Sunday. Might as well dive right in.
1. Purdue (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers are a miracle buzzer-beater by Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. away from being unbeaten. Jaden Ivey has been as good as advertised, and the frontcourt duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams has been dominant, combining to average 28.2 points and 16.4 rebounds per game.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin, Mon.; at Penn State, Jan. 8.
2. Ohio State (8-2, 2-0)
OSU can really shoot it, ranking 20th nationally in two-point percentage and 21st in three-point percentage. Nebraska will hope for some rust Sunday, with the Buckeyes not having played since Dec. 11 while dealing with a COVID-19 pause.
Up next: at Nebraska, Sun.; at Indiana, Thur.
3. Michigan State (11-2, 2-0)
The Spartans have found a groove since being humbled by No. 1 Baylor, with six wins in a row. Just one of those wins, however, has come against a team currently inside the top 70 at KenPom. The winning streak has coincided with improved play from transfer point guard Tyson Walker, who has 41 of his 69 total assists in those six games.
Up next: at Northwestern, Sun.; vs. Nebraska, Wed.
4. Illinois (9-3, 2-0)
The Illini are 7-1 since a 2-2 start to the season that came while working with some shuffled lineups, and the only loss in that eight-game stretch is a four-point defeat to an excellent Arizona team. Illinois has a good chance to be 5-0 in the league with games against Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska to start the New Year.
Up next: at Minnesota, Sun.; vs. Maryland, Thur.
5. Wisconsin (10-2, 1-1)
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis has been a total stud for the Badgers, scoring 20 or more points seven times. That includes 30 points in a win over a top-10 Houston team. The Badgers are going to lean on him hard — he played 43 minutes in UW’s overtime win over Illinois State on Wednesday — and missed him dearly in a five-point loss to Providence in which Davis didn’t play.
Up next: at Purdue, Mon.; at Iowa, Thur.
6. Indiana (10-2, 1-1)
Mike Woodson is off to a solid start as Indiana’s new coach. The Hoosiers’ two losses have come in double overtime (at Syracuse) and in a game the Hoosiers led by 22 points in the first half (at Wisconsin). IU is defending at a really high level (second in the nation in effective field-goal percentage) and the offense has taken a step forward from the Archie Miller era.
Up next: at Penn State, Sun.; vs. Ohio State, Thur.
7. Minnesota (10-1, 1-1)
The surprise of the league so far, Minnesota was picked last in a preseason poll of media members who cover the conference, then went out and started 7-0 before dropping a close game to Michigan State and beating Michigan in the first game after that defeat. First-year coach Ben Johnson, a Minnesota alum, has done yeoman’s work in moving the Gophers past the Richard Pitino era.
Up next: vs. Illinois, Sun.; at Indiana, Jan. 9.
8. Northwestern (8-2, 1-0)
We should find out how real the Wildcats are very quickly after they went 7-2 against one of the softest nonconference schedules in the country. The Wildcats are 1-2 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams, going by the NCAA’s NET, 6-0 against Quad 4 teams, and 1-0 against Division II schools after beating Illinois-Springfield in their last outing.
Up next: vs. Michigan State, Sun.; vs. Penn State, Wed.
9. Michigan (7-5, 1-1)
This is the most disappointing team in the Big Ten. The latest blow came Thursday, when Michigan led Central Florida by 12 with 16 minutes left, and still lost by 14. Michigan is 1-5 against the six highest-rated KenPom teams it has played, with four double-digit losses.
Up next: at Rutgers, Tue.; vs. Michigan State, Jan. 8.
10. Iowa (10-3, 0-2)
They won’t forget Luka Garza any time soon in Iowa City, but Keegan Murray is doing his best to help Iowa fans move on. The sophomore has been a monster, averaging 24 points per game on 58% shooting, hitting 83% of his free throws and adding eight rebounds, two blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists every time out.
Up next: vs. Maryland, Mon.; at Wisconsin, Thur.
11. Maryland (8-4, 0-1)
Been a wild year already for the Terps, who saw coach Mark Turgeon resign abruptly just eight games into the season as growing fan unrest finally took its toll. Maryland is 3-1 under interim coach Danny Manning and has some talented pieces, but there’s plenty of work to do to make a postseason run.
Up next: at Iowa, Mon.; at Illinois, Thur.
12. Rutgers (6-5, 1-1)
We’ll see what the rest of the season brings for Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights will always have Dec. 9, when Ron Harper Jr. hit a double-clutch, off-balance 40-footer at the buzzer to send Rutgers to a 70-68 win over then-No. 1 Purdue. It was RU’s first-ever win over a No. 1 team, and will stand as one of the highlights of the season.
Up next: vs. Central Connecticut, Sat.; vs. Michigan, Tue.
13. Penn State (5-5, 0-2)
The Nittany Lions had two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues in their own program and a third nixed because of COVID-19 issues in Delaware State’s program. It will add up to 22 days between games for PSU, which is 1-4 against power conference competition.
Up next: vs. Indiana, Sun.; at Northwestern, Wed.
14. Nebraska (6-7, 0-2)
The Huskers have played six power conference opponents, and been outscored by exactly 100 points in those games: 517-417. That works out to about an 86-69 average final score. The shooting, expected to be improved, has been nonexistent. The team’s most important player, Trey McGowens, will miss at least a couple more weeks with a broken foot.
Up next: vs. Ohio State, Sun.; at Michigan State, Wed.
