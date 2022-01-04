What's the 'bottom line' for Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers as they gear up for Big Ten road trip?

But Nebraska competed at a level much better than a month ago, when it lost to Michigan by 35 at home and then to Auburn by 31 a few days later, the latter being the last time NU has played away from Lincoln.

"The effort was there, no doubt about that, but the effort should be there," Hoiberg said. "That shouldn't be something that we have to talk about, that we gave great effort. That should be a constant every time you step on the floor.

"We've just got to find a way to finish off the games."

Nebraska certainly appears to be closer in that regard than it was a month ago, when a number of factors — illness, inattention to detail or inability to stay together — conspired against the Huskers even being competitive, much less having a chance to win.

"I feel like we were engaged. We paid attention to the scouting report, everybody was locked in, and that set the tone," freshman guard Bryce McGowens said of the days of practice leading into the Ohio State game.

"I would say that was our best week of practice. So that was able to carry over into the Ohio State game."