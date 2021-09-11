'Whatever it takes': No matter where he's needed, Kyle Perry is ready to dive in for Husker baseball

Kyle Perry has never been afraid to dive headfirst into his role.

Whether that meant staring down the No. 1 team in the country in a win-or-go-home game this June or hopping out of the dugout to chase down foul balls most of the season, Perry was quick and eager to do his job.

"Whatever it takes," Perry said earlier this week as Nebraska began fall practice for the 2022 season. "Honestly, that's a big quote with this team, whatever it takes, and I really embody that and try to take it into each day of practice, game, whatever it may be."

That Perry was even speaking to the media at fall practice was a departure from the previous couple of years, which have been full of rehab from various ailments.

There's still a bit of that. Perry, a senior out of Millard South, is a little more than a year removed from Tommy John surgery on his left (pitching) elbow. He's still ramping back up after getting in limited work at the end of the 2021 season.

He's been shut down since June 6, when he started and worked into the fifth inning of Nebraska's 5-3 win over No. 1 Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional — a tough, gritty performance Nebraska needed if it wanted to keep its season alive.