What we know, what we don't: Breaking down the Nebraska men's basketball team's storylines

What we don’t know

How's the chemistry? It wasn't great last year — Nebraska often crumbled in times of adversity. Now NU has turned over the roster again, though key holdovers remain in Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo, Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson. Fred Hoiberg has said he loves coaching this group, and that players are constantly in the gym.

Who's doing what? Who will Nebraska look to in crunch time? Which player (or players) will carry the scoring load? Who's going to guard the opponents' best guy? With so few known quantities, and no preseason scrimmages or exhibitions to iron things out, the Huskers will be learning on the fly along with their fan base. Sure, Hoiberg and his coaching staff probably have an idea. But it's one thing to do it against your own guys. It's another to do it against Creighton or Michigan State.

Where will we be March 11, 2021? That's the one-year anniversary of Nebraska's loss to Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament; of Hoiberg caught on television cameras looking ill; of the sports world beginning to shut down. Right now, the tournament is scheduled to be in its second day on that date.

What we know