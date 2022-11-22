What to know ahead of Husker hoops' Thanksgiving Day clash vs. Oklahoma

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.

When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

TV | Radio: ESPN | 1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha (Huskers Radio Network)

Oklahoma (3-1)

C – Tanner Groves 6-10 Sr. 10.0

F – Jacob Groves 6-9 Sr. 6.8

G – Jalen Hill 6-6 Sr. 7.5

G – C.J. Noland 6-2 So. 5.0

G – Grant Sherfield 6-2 Sr. 15.5

Nebraska (3-1)

C – Blaise Keita 6-11 So. 6.3

F – Juwan Gary 6-6 Sr. 9.8

G – C.J. Wilcher 6-5 So. 12.3

G – Emmanuel Bandoumel 6-4 Sr. 9.0

G – Sam Griesel 6-7 Sr. 13.3

Oklahoma Scouting Report: Oklahoma reached the second round of the NIT last season and the Sooners are off to a 3-1 start. OU defeated South Alabama last Friday, 64-40, and the Sooners’ have won three straight after a season-opening loss to Sam Houston State.

Fred Hoiberg referred to Oklahoma as a “great cutting team” and praised their play around the glass. OU has forced 57 turnovers and the Sooners have recorded 17 blocks through four games, along with grabbing 123 defensive rebounds.

“The thing that stands out the most is their size,” Hoiberg said. “They’re going to pose more of a St. John’s-type from a length standpoint and a physicality standpoint, so we have to hit first when that ball goes up.”

Grant Sherfield leads OU with 15.4 points per game, while Tanner Groves leads the Sooners with 10 rebounds per game. OU enters Thursday’s game shooting 45.6% (88-for-193) but the Sooners have especially been good at the free throw line – 58-for-81 (71.6%).

Nebraska Scouting Report: Nebraska is fresh off an 82-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Huskers jumped out to an early 20-8 lead on Sunday, however, the Golden Lions responded with a 19-6 run and carried a 39-36 lead into the half. Causing panic for many Husker fans who watched the second-half collapse at St. John’s just three days earlier.

Instead, the Huskers responded with 46 second-half points and earned their third win of the season. NU won the rebound battle 37-25 – including 23-7 in the second half - and also forced 18 turnovers in the win.

The Huskers also made 16 of their final 21 free throw attempts, which has once again been an issue to start the season. Nebraska is shooting 44.2% overall (103-for-233) through four games and has out-rebounded its opponents 162-139.