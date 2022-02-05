What Fred Hoiberg found to be 'so disappointing' after Husker hoops' latest setback

The Nebraska men's basketball team trudged to its locker room Saturday, shell-shocked by a 22-point halftime deficit to a Northwestern team that has its own share of issues this season.

A selection of fans yelled "Boo!" And, no, they weren't trying to get the attention of Northwestern guard Boo Bouie, although he did go for a career-high 27 points, naturally.

This was honest feedback for a Husker team that dug deeper than it has this winter to unearth its latest disappointment: an 87-63 loss to the Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg had been encouraged by his team's competitive spirit over the team's past four games. Each of them resulted in a loss, but outings like a 63-61 loss to Rutgers last Saturday and an 85-79 effort on the road against a buttoned-up Michigan team on Tuesday offered about as much enthusiasm as a program winless in the Big Ten can conjure up.

Hoiberg said he thought his team had "turned a corner" leading into what seemed like Nebraska's best shot at a win in Big Ten play this season.

But on Saturday, that corner led to a brick wall. Northwestern rattled off a 10-0 run midway through the first half and built up its lead even further on the backs of 10 made three-pointers and mindless Husker turnovers out by the perimeter, which led to several fruitful opportunities in transition.

"The overall urgency early in that game was the thing that was so disappointing to me," Hoiberg said. "In our home building in an afternoon game on (Husker Hoops Reunion) weekend, you want to give your alumni something to cheer about and be proud about, and we were awful in that area tonight."

CJ Wilcher offered Nebraska's best shot offensively. He was the first Husker off of the bench and buried a couple of three-pointers to neutralize Northwestern's first attempt at running away and hiding behind a big lead.

Wilcher, who has been one of the team's most steady contributors this season, finished with 15 points and was surprisingly efficient (6-of-10) from the field despite clearly forcing some shots for a team desperate to see the ball find the bottom of the net.

He admitted he was just one of several Nebraska players who "broke off" structured plays in favor of isolated one-on-one opportunities.

"That was kind of where our disconnect was on the offensive end," Wilcher said.

Breaking off a play, one rehearsed consistently in practice, multiple times over the course of the game. Why does that happen in Game 23 of the season?

"I couldn't tell you," Wilcher said. "Shoot, I had it going a little earlier, so a lot of my stuff was just more so in rhythm and I was just kind of feeling myself a little bit. I couldn't tell you why some people just break off. I couldn't tell you."

Nebraska's other key scorers — Bryce McGowens (16.7 points per game), Alonzo Verge (13.6) and Derrick Walker (9.3) — combined to score 23 points and committed more turnovers (10) than made field goals (eight).

Any chance at a steep comeback evaporated early in the second half, when Bouie sank a pair of three-pointers in the first minute of play. The Northwestern lead swelled up to as many as 35 points as the Huskers offered little in the way of resistance defensively.

Saturday marked the beginning of Nebraska's most favorable stretch of the season — seven straight games against teams currently below .500 in league contests this season.

Next up for Nebraska is Minnesota (2-8 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers will take a mandatory day off Sunday before returning to the practice court Monday for what figures to be a colorful session.

"Unfortunately, we have to take tomorrow off," Hoiberg said. "I’d love to get them in here and get after it hard. We’ll see who is ready to compete Monday morning and those that are ready to compete are going to be the ones that play moving forward."

