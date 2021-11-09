'We've got to toughen up': Stunning defeat in season opener sends NU back to the drawing board

To understand the stunning nature of Nebraska’s 75-74 loss to Western Illinois on Tuesday night, look no further than some of the head coach’s first words afterward.
“You can go one of two ways from this: you can pout, put your heads down, or you can learn from it (and) get better,” Fred Hoiberg said. “And that’s what we’re going to have to do these next two days.”
Nov. 9 is far from a fork in the road for any basketball program. But as long as the Nebraska men's basketball team continues to show little more than a passing interest in rebounding, its offense is going to have to operate at a ridiculously good level for the Huskers to have a chance on most nights.
That won’t happen every night. It didn’t Tuesday. And when Luka Barisic canned a three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left and Alonzo Verge missed a wild layup in traffic on the other end, the Huskers saw that reality slap them square in the face.
“It’s just toughness. We’ve got to toughen up,” NU junior forward Derrick Walker said. “At some point, we’ve got to say we’re tired of letting people come in and get our board. And we’ve just got to toughen up as a team.”
WIU, starting a front line of 6-foot-10 Tamell Pearson, the 6-10 Barisic, and 6-7 Will Carius, punished NU on the glass to the tune of a 57-37 rebounding advantage.
That included an astonishing 23-7 difference on the offensive glass, which led to the Leathernecks outscoring Nebraska 22-8 in second-chance points.
One person who didn’t have that kind of size? Six-foot-2 Western Illinois guard Trenton Massner, who grabbed eight rebounds of his own to go with a team-high 21 points.
A Husker squad that rolled in two exhibition games and came into a season with real hype for the first time in Hoiberg’s tenure got out-toughed and out-executed in front of 15,312 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena by a Leathernecks outfit picked to finish fifth in the Summit League.
“That’s the most disappointing thing, and that was my biggest concern with what happened when adversity hit us,” Hoiberg said. “And obviously we didn’t handle it well tonight. When the ball wasn’t going through the hoop early, I just felt we tried to do it individually and go 1-on-1. And that’s disappointing that it came to that."
The free-flowing, carefree offensive attack NU showed off in its exhibition wins over Peru State and Colorado disappeared against WIU’s switching defense.
The Huskers had just one assist in the first half and finished with only six on 23 field goals while shooting 39% from the floor and going 5-for-20 from three-point range.
Verge scored 26 points to go with 13 rebounds and five assists, the most points by a Husker in his debut in the past 50 years.
Freshman Bryce McGowens finished with 25, the most ever by a Nebraska freshman in his debut, overcoming a slow start by attacking and getting to the free-throw line.
But Nebraska’s offense often devolved into one of those two sizing up his defender and trying to drive to the rim. The duo combined for 38 of NU’s 59 shot attempts and no other Husker reached double figures.
“It was all on us,” Walker said. “Whether we let what they did affect us or not, we only had six assists for the game. That’s not like us.”
The Leathernecks (1-0) led by seven points twice in the second half, including with 10:41 left at the end of a 9-0 run. While WIU cooled offensively after that, it took Nebraska nearly nine minutes to pull back in front when Verge converted a layup and Trey McGowens finished a massive dunk on back-to-back possessions.
McGowens’ dunk with 2:07 left was Nebraska’s last field goal. NU managed just two free throws the rest of the way as Western Illinois hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 20 seconds to erase a 73-69 NU lead.
“I’m confident we’ll bounce back the right way tomorrow (in practice). We have to. We’re playing a good team on Friday (Sam Houston State), and we’ve got to grow in a lot of areas,” Hoiberg said. “I still like this team a lot, and I think we have good days ahead. But we’ve got to learn from this one and not have a repeat performance.”
