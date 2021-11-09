'We've got to toughen up': Stunning defeat in season opener sends NU back to the drawing board

Freshman Bryce McGowens finished with 25, the most ever by a Nebraska freshman in his debut, overcoming a slow start by attacking and getting to the free-throw line.

But Nebraska’s offense often devolved into one of those two sizing up his defender and trying to drive to the rim. The duo combined for 38 of NU’s 59 shot attempts and no other Husker reached double figures.

“It was all on us,” Walker said. “Whether we let what they did affect us or not, we only had six assists for the game. That’s not like us.”

The Leathernecks (1-0) led by seven points twice in the second half, including with 10:41 left at the end of a 9-0 run. While WIU cooled offensively after that, it took Nebraska nearly nine minutes to pull back in front when Verge converted a layup and Trey McGowens finished a massive dunk on back-to-back possessions.

McGowens’ dunk with 2:07 left was Nebraska’s last field goal. NU managed just two free throws the rest of the way as Western Illinois hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 20 seconds to erase a 73-69 NU lead.