Western Illinois stuns Husker hoops with late rally

As long as the Nebraska men's basketball team continues to show little more than a passing interest in rebounding, its offense is going to have to operate at a ridiculous level for the Huskers to have a chance on most nights.

That offense spent most of Tuesday's season opener against Western Illinois stuck in neutral. And it sent the Huskers to a stunning loss.

Luka Barisic's three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left capped Western Illinois' charge in the final 30 seconds, and the Leathernecks edged Nebraska 75-74 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The free-flowing, carefree offensive attack NU showed off in its exhibition wins over Peru State and Colorado disappeared against a Western Illinois outfit that started a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards.

The Huskers had just one assist in the first half and finished with only six on 23 field goals while shooting a shade less than 40% from the floor.

The Leathernecks (1-0) led by seven points twice in the second half, including with 10:41 left at the end of a 9-0 run.

But WIU cooled down on offense and Nebraska started to chip away, taking a 73-69 lead with 34 seconds left in the game.