Western Illinois stuns Husker hoops with late rally
Western Illinois stuns Husker hoops with late rally

Western Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.9

Western Illinois’ Luka Barisic (44) shoots the game-winning three-pointer over Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) and Alonzo Verge (1) in the closing seconds Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

As long as the Nebraska men's basketball team continues to show little more than a passing interest in rebounding, its offense is going to have to operate at a ridiculous level for the Huskers to have a chance on most nights.

That offense spent most of Tuesday's season opener against Western Illinois stuck in neutral. And it sent the Huskers to a stunning loss.

Luka Barisic's three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left capped Western Illinois' charge in the final 30 seconds, and the Leathernecks edged Nebraska 75-74 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The free-flowing, carefree offensive attack NU showed off in its exhibition wins over Peru State and Colorado disappeared against a Western Illinois outfit that started a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards. 

The Huskers had just one assist in the first half and finished with only six on 23 field goals while shooting a shade less than 40% from the floor.

The Leathernecks (1-0) led by seven points twice in the second half, including with 10:41 left at the end of a 9-0 run.

But WIU cooled down on offense and Nebraska started to chip away, taking a 73-69 lead with 34 seconds left in the game.

Alonzo Verge led the Huskers (0-1) with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, but his wild reverse layup at the buzzer went begging as NU lost its season opener for the second time in three years.

Download PDF Box: Western Illinois 75, Nebraska 74
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

