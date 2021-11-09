Western Illinois stuns Husker hoops with late rally

As long as the Nebraska men's basketball team continues to show little more than a passing interest in rebounding, its offense is going to have to operate at a ridiculous level for the Huskers to have a chance on most nights.
That offense spent most of Tuesday's season opener against Western Illinois stuck in neutral. And it sent the Huskers to a stunning loss.
Luka Barisic's three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left capped Western Illinois' charge in the final 30 seconds, and the Leathernecks edged Nebraska 75-74 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The free-flowing, carefree offensive attack NU showed off in its exhibition wins over Peru State and Colorado disappeared against a Western Illinois outfit that started a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards.
The Huskers had just one assist in the first half and finished with only six on 23 field goals while shooting a shade less than 40% from the floor.
The Leathernecks (1-0) led by seven points twice in the second half, including with 10:41 left at the end of a 9-0 run.
But WIU cooled down on offense and Nebraska started to chip away, taking a 73-69 lead with 34 seconds left in the game.
Alonzo Verge led the Huskers (0-1) with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, but his wild reverse layup at the buzzer went begging as NU lost its season opener for the second time in three years.
Check back later for updates to this story and more photos
'It's still about us': Huskers thankful for games, ready to perform in front of fans as season gets underway
Watch now: 17-point underdog Western Illinois tops Nebraska. Here are the highlights
Bryce McGowens shows off moves for first college points
EURO. MCGOWENS.@BryceMcgowens5 with the first 4.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 10, 2021
(🎥: Streaming on B1G+) pic.twitter.com/60Gh4aQkEL
Welcome home, Keisei Tominaga
K3ISEI. Steal + pull up to bring the Huskers within 1.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 10, 2021
(🎥: Streaming on B1G+) pic.twitter.com/tZXQDcuPw5
Bryce McGowens slips to basket, finishes at rim
Bryce is nice. 💯@BryceMcgowens5 // @HuskerHoops— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 10, 2021
Watch live on B1G+ ➡️ https://t.co/lrGMGG3iuc pic.twitter.com/0C9kfh5Ltc
Verge shakes defender, makes tough shot
First word that comes to mind when you think @zo_verge1? 🤔— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 10, 2021
We'll go with smooth. pic.twitter.com/DSq6oqus5T
Bryce McGowens flashes speed after turnover
Coast-to-Coast off the steal for the And-1. 😤— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 10, 2021
The Freshman is lookin' smooth. @BryceMcgowens5 // @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/OlRjqSLeXo
Trey McGowens throws down electric dunk
.@Trey5mac_ EVELATED ⬆️— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 10, 2021
(🎥: Streaming on B1G+) pic.twitter.com/sS6tojh0Ap
Trey McGowens throws down second emphatic dunk
DON'T. JUMP. WITH. TREY.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 10, 2021
(🎥: Streaming on B1G+) pic.twitter.com/19LujQDRRr
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.