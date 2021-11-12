'We're not letting this happen again': Huskers rally in second half to down Sam Houston State, pick up first win

McGowens hit all four of Nebraska's three-pointers, finishing 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. His teammates combined to go 0-for-15.

"Really, just letting everything come to me instead of forcing everything," McGowens said of his night. "Going into today's game, after the loss we took in the first game, Coach really just said, 'Let it flow.' And I feel like we moved the ball much better, and it showed in the outcome.

After scoring 25 points in the opener, McGowens is just the second freshman in program history with two 25-point games in his first season, joining Dave Hoppen in 1982-83.

"He hit a couple big ones, (and) we ran a couple plays for him coming off screens there at the end of the game, and he knocked the shots down," Hoiberg said. "You could see his confidence grow throughout this game, and hopefully he can carry this over and continue to get better and better."

Andre, meanwhile, set career highs for points (11) and rebounds (seven) in just 15 minutes off the bench after not playing against Western Illinois.

"I thought the key person to this whole night was Eduardo," Hoiberg said. "He just gave us such a spark out there when we needed it most.