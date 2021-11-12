'We're not letting this happen again': Huskers rally in second half to down Sam Houston State, pick up first win

Bryce McGowens, all of 19 years old, wasn't worried. And neither were his teammates.
Not when the Nebraska men's basketball team fell behind Sam Houston State 22-12 13 minutes into the game. Not when the shots clanked out and the crowd groaned and the tension inside Pinnacle Bank Arena became palpable. Not when the Bearkats' Savion Flagg hit a buzzer-beater to end the half, and Sam Houston State scored five points on one possession right out of the halftime break.
"No sir," the talented freshman said. "I felt like it was different from the first game. Everybody was confident. Like, 'We're not letting this happen again.' So there was no nervousness in the locker room."
McGowens scored 29 points, and the Huskers got a huge lift from Eduardo Andre off the bench while rallying from a 10-point second-half deficit to down Sam Houston State 74-65 in front of an announced crowd of 15,474 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Coming off a bitter upset loss to Western Illinois — "It's been a couple somber days for our group," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said — Nebraska missed 15 of its first 19 shot attempts Friday while digging an early hole.
And while the first half of the second game of the season is far too early to say a team has reached a crossroads, Nebraska (1-1) was searching hard for anything positive while trying to get out of its own way.
A PBA crowd looking for something to cheer for kept waiting as NU went into the locker room down 32-27 after Flagg's buzzer-beater, then gave up five points on one possession less than 30 seconds into the second half to fall behind 37-27.
Flagg a transfer from Texas A&M, finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds for Sam Houston State (1-1).
After the first minute of the second half, NU outscored Sam Houston State 47-28.
"Obviously it's huge for morale," Hoiberg said. "They've battled through it. I thought we had a lot of physicality in the last two days of practice, and I thought it carried over tonight."
That physicality showed on the face of McGowens, who walked into the postgame media room with a swollen lip.
Sam Houston State wasn't afraid to poke for steals, wasn't afraid to crash the glass, wasn't afraid to commit a few fouls, and wasn't afraid to let Nebraska know it fully planned to do the exact same thing Western Illinois did a few nights earlier.
But in the end, Nebraska was able to grind out a win that might be as important as any the Huskers (1-1) get this season.
McGowens led the way as NU first pulled ahead, then put the Bearkats away down the stretch. His 29 points, one off the Nebraska single-game freshman record held by Tyronn Lue, came on a hyper-efficient 9-of-13 shooting night. He added five rebounds in a team-high 36 minutes.
McGowens hit all four of Nebraska's three-pointers, finishing 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. His teammates combined to go 0-for-15.
"Really, just letting everything come to me instead of forcing everything," McGowens said of his night. "Going into today's game, after the loss we took in the first game, Coach really just said, 'Let it flow.' And I feel like we moved the ball much better, and it showed in the outcome.
After scoring 25 points in the opener, McGowens is just the second freshman in program history with two 25-point games in his first season, joining Dave Hoppen in 1982-83.
"He hit a couple big ones, (and) we ran a couple plays for him coming off screens there at the end of the game, and he knocked the shots down," Hoiberg said. "You could see his confidence grow throughout this game, and hopefully he can carry this over and continue to get better and better."
Andre, meanwhile, set career highs for points (11) and rebounds (seven) in just 15 minutes off the bench after not playing against Western Illinois.
"I thought the key person to this whole night was Eduardo," Hoiberg said. "He just gave us such a spark out there when we needed it most.
"And I'm happy for him. He's been working his tail off, and to get this opportunity is something we talk to our guys about all the time — taking advantage of it when your name is called."
