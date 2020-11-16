'We're just doing the best we can': Huskers focus on themselves, wait for schedule as season closes in

You're not the only one curious what the Nebraska men's basketball schedule will look like.
On Monday, the countdown until the first day that Division I teams are allowed to play games hit nine days. With only about six practices left before competition starts, NU coach Fred Hoiberg was using phrases such as "relatively confident" and "working out the details" when it comes to who the Huskers will face both in the nonconference and Big Ten portions of their schedule.
"We're relatively confident that we are going to play our first game on the 25th (of November). We're still working out the details on exactly who that will be. We have an idea of who that will be, but we are not 100% sure at this point," Hoiberg said. "We hopefully, in the next 24-48 hours, will be able to put out our nonconference portion of our schedule, but we are still working out the details on exactly who that will be."
Teams are permitted to begin playing games Nov. 25. Hoiberg said the Huskers are still planning to put on their multiteam event, the Golden Window Classic, in which they will play two games. There's a game on the schedule against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Other than that, pretty much everything is still up in the air less than two weeks before the ball gets tipped.
That includes the Big Ten schedule. The league has remained silent on how the hoops slate will play out after releasing multiple football schedules, canceling the season once, then restarting again. Hoiberg said he did not know when the conference would release its schedule.
"That's a great question," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully, obviously, we'll learn soon. We have to take two days off (from practice) right now per NCAA rules, so we've got six practices working up to that first game that will hopefully take place a week from Wednesday.
"We think we know the rest of our nonconference schedule, but until we get the actual schedule from the Big Ten, as far as what that looks like, we unfortunately can't announce it yet."
Of the league's 14 programs, just five (Maryland, Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue) have announced all or most of their nonconference games as everyone waits for the Big Ten to decide what things will look like.
In the meantime, Nebraska continues to focus on itself. The Husker got into Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time last week, playing an intrasquad scrimmage with Big Ten officials. Teddy Allen scored 29 points in the workout, which Hoiberg said "brought some light and freshness to the situation."
"That is our approach," Hoiberg said. "We’re worried about ourselves right now, and going out there, we’re adding new things to our system every day, we’re going through different situations every day to try to prepare for whoever that opponent will be."
Whoever Nebraska plays next Wednesday, NU won't start preparations for that opponent until next Monday. Between now and then, the Huskers will scrimmage a couple more times late in the week, and keep on waiting to see who they'll play while at the same time trying to avoid any coronavirus-related delays.
"We're just doing the best we can," Hoiberg said. "And what that entails for our guys is doing the right things and making the right decisions; to do everything we can to keep (the virus) at bay."
Meet the NU men's basketball team
