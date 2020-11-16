'We're just doing the best we can': Huskers focus on themselves, wait for schedule as season closes in

You're not the only one curious what the Nebraska men's basketball schedule will look like.

On Monday, the countdown until the first day that Division I teams are allowed to play games hit nine days. With only about six practices left before competition starts, NU coach Fred Hoiberg was using phrases such as "relatively confident" and "working out the details" when it comes to who the Huskers will face both in the nonconference and Big Ten portions of their schedule.

"We're relatively confident that we are going to play our first game on the 25th (of November). We're still working out the details on exactly who that will be. We have an idea of who that will be, but we are not 100% sure at this point," Hoiberg said. "We hopefully, in the next 24-48 hours, will be able to put out our nonconference portion of our schedule, but we are still working out the details on exactly who that will be."

Teams are permitted to begin playing games Nov. 25. Hoiberg said the Huskers are still planning to put on their multiteam event, the Golden Window Classic, in which they will play two games. There's a game on the schedule against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Other than that, pretty much everything is still up in the air less than two weeks before the ball gets tipped.