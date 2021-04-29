 Skip to main content
Well-traveled Shamiel Stevenson on the move from Nebraska basketball, will turn pro
  Updated
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10

Nebraska's Shamiel Stevenson (4) goes up for a layup in the first half against Indiana on Jan. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Shamiel Stevenson is on the move again, this time to the next level of his basketball career.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard will leave the Nebraska men's basketball team after two seasons to pursue a professional career, he announced in a tweet Thursday night.

He said he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft, with the intent of hiring an agent.

Stevenson had season highs of 14 points in 31 minutes Feb. 8 against Minnesota but played more than 20 minutes in a game just once after that.

In Nebraska's final two games of the season, Stevenson played four minutes against Northwestern and didn't get on the floor in a Big Ten Tournament loss to Penn State.

He averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the season, but like many of his teammates, Stevenson struggled with turnover issues. His 40 turnovers were fifth on the team and came in roughly half the minutes of each of the four players ahead of him in that statistic.

A move to the pro game is understandable, considering Stevenson's college career path.

His commitment to NU in May of 2019 — on his first official visit after decommitting from Nevada — ended a six-month odyssey that led to him choosing Nebraska.

The Toronto native played four games with Pitt to start his sophomore season after the Panthers made an offseason coaching change, then transferred to Nevada in December of 2018, then decided to transfer again after Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman left the following spring to take the Arkansas job.

Upon arriving in Lincoln, Stevenson and NU's staff were hopeful to get him a waiver for immediate eligibility.

In what turned into an arduous process, Stevenson's waiver request was denied twice, and a subsequent appeal was also denied in November of 2019.

So instead of playing in 2019-20, Stevenson instead joined the scout team with fellow sit-outs Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker. Those three spent the season tormenting Nebraska's available players before becoming eligible for this season.

Stevenson spent his freshman season at Pitt in 2017-18, averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while playing in 32 games and making 13 starts. He led the Panthers in field-goal percentage at 50.5% and shot 37.5% from three-point range.

Stevenson's departure means Nebraska has two open scholarships for the 2021-22 season.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

