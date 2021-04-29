Well-traveled Shamiel Stevenson on the move from Nebraska basketball, will turn pro

Shamiel Stevenson is on the move again, this time to the next level of his basketball career.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard will leave the Nebraska men's basketball team after two seasons to pursue a professional career, he announced in a tweet Thursday night.

He said he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft, with the intent of hiring an agent.

Stevenson had season highs of 14 points in 31 minutes Feb. 8 against Minnesota but played more than 20 minutes in a game just once after that.

In Nebraska's final two games of the season, Stevenson played four minutes against Northwestern and didn't get on the floor in a Big Ten Tournament loss to Penn State.

He averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the season, but like many of his teammates, Stevenson struggled with turnover issues. His 40 turnovers were fifth on the team and came in roughly half the minutes of each of the four players ahead of him in that statistic.

A move to the pro game is understandable, considering Stevenson's college career path.

His commitment to NU in May of 2019 — on his first official visit after decommitting from Nevada — ended a six-month odyssey that led to him choosing Nebraska.