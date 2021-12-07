'We just quit competing': Husker hoops embarrassed by Michigan as slide continues

Since the 2010-11 season, Nebraska's 14.3% shooting on 35 attempts is tied for the worst such percentage among power conference teams with that number of attempts in a game. Only four other Division I teams, total, have shot worse on at least 35 attempts than NU did Tuesday night.

In an almost unfathomable display of ineptitude, Nebraska went 2-for-29 from three-point range to end the game after starting 3-for-6.

Those missed shots affected Nebraska in a way they hadn't yet this season, Hoiberg said.

"After playing a game last week (at North Carolina State), a couple days ago at Indiana, where the shot wasn't fall in, but man, we competed, and guarded, and rebounded, and followed the game plan," Hoiberg said. "Today it was just — we were completely out of it.

"And it's embarrassing, it's humiliating, and we've got to find a way to fix it. But it's very, very, discouraging what I saw out there as a group collectively."

Things weren't hard for Michigan, which had no problem putting the ball through the "big-ass" hoops at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the descriptor used by Hoiberg after he crawled up on a ladder during practice this week to show his team how easy it could be to put the ball in the hole.