'We just quit competing': Husker hoops embarrassed by Michigan as slide continues

The word "quit" is not one that is thrown around lightly among those who play and coach any sport at a high level.
But Nebraska’s basketball coach, on Dec. 7, just 10 games into a season that was supposed to look different than this, was honest in his assessment of his team’s play against Michigan.
"I've never been a part of one like this, where we just quit competing," Fred Hoiberg said. "And it's so discouraging."
It shouldn't be this hard. It can't be.
Yet it is for Nebraska, which turned in one of the least-inspiring performances of the Hoiberg era with a noncompetitive 102-67 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
All the usual parts of the Nebrasketball experience were on display as NU dropped its third straight game to fall to 5-5 and 0-2 in the Big Ten.
Michigan made nearly everything it looked at. Its 15 three-pointers were the most in coach Juwan Howard's tenure and the most since his fourth game as head coach in November 2019. The Wolverines shot 51% from the floor overall, 47% from three-point range.
Nebraska, after making three of its first six from three-point range, proceeded to miss 17 in a row, surpassing the 14 straight it missed in a loss to Indiana a few days before. The Huskers finished 5-for-35 from downtown, continuing their plummet toward the bottom of the national rankings in three-point shooting percentage.
Since the 2010-11 season, Nebraska's 14.3% shooting on 35 attempts is tied for the worst such percentage among power conference teams with that number of attempts in a game. Only four other Division I teams, total, have shot worse on at least 35 attempts than NU did Tuesday night.
In an almost unfathomable display of ineptitude, Nebraska went 2-for-29 from three-point range to end the game after starting 3-for-6.
Those missed shots affected Nebraska in a way they hadn't yet this season, Hoiberg said.
"After playing a game last week (at North Carolina State), a couple days ago at Indiana, where the shot wasn't fall in, but man, we competed, and guarded, and rebounded, and followed the game plan," Hoiberg said. "Today it was just — we were completely out of it.
"And it's embarrassing, it's humiliating, and we've got to find a way to fix it. But it's very, very, discouraging what I saw out there as a group collectively."
Things weren't hard for Michigan, which had no problem putting the ball through the "big-ass" hoops at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the descriptor used by Hoiberg after he crawled up on a ladder during practice this week to show his team how easy it could be to put the ball in the hole.
The Wolverines (6-3, 1-0) never trailed and put five players in double figures. The nation's 233rd-ranked scoring offense, which came in averaging 69 points per game, cracked 90, then 100, for the first time this season, and 80 for the only time since its season-opener against Buffalo.
Michigan's 102 points were a PBA record for a Nebraska opponent, and its 35-point margin of victory was one point short of its own record, which it set in March 2017.
"It hurts. A game like that, it hurts," said junior forward Derrick Walker, perhaps the team's most respected leader. "Just after experiencing the last couple games that we've been in, and heading into this one, I would have thought we would have come out and fought a little harder.
"It's the Big Ten and we've got to be ready to come out and play every game. So this one hurts a lot, just knowing that we didn't play Nebraska basketball."
Alonzo Verge led NU with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four turnovers, going 12-for-21 from the field. His teammates combined for 38 points on 11-for-51 shooting with three assists and five turnovers.
