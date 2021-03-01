'We had to go out with a bang': Huskers rout Rutgers in final home game of season

Asked to explain what had just transpired at Pinnacle Bank Arena over the previous two hours, Fred Hoiberg could only laugh.
"I don't know if I can," the Nebraska men's basketball coach said. "That was a lot of fun. It was great to see all the work our guys have been putting in pay off in a game like that."
The Huskers went out and played their best half of the season to start the game, then kept it right on rolling until the closing minutes in the most complete performance of the Hoiberg era in 72-51 win over NCAA Tournament-bound Rutgers on Saturday night.
The regular-season home finale, had it been played in front of a crowd, would have quickly turned into a celebration as the team wearing the red "N" played its best game against a major-conference opponent since dismantling Creighton early in the 2018 season.
"Man, that was fun. That was fun out there. Everybody was having fun," said NU forward Lat Mayen, who scored 14 of Nebraska's first 16 points and finished with a career-high 25. "It felt great. You know we had to go out with a bang."
Playing for the 12th time in the last 24 days, Nebraska (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten) was the fresher, more energetic team from the jump.
So thorough was the whipping that, had Nebraska not scored for the first 16 minutes of the second half, it still would have had the lead until Rutgers' Montez Mathis made a pair of free throws with 3:28 left to get the Scarlet Knights to 44 points.
The Huskers led by as many as 30 points. Then they scored just two points over the game's final six minutes.
And they won by 21.
"It was a lot of fun. The ball was moving fast; we had a lot of assists. We did a better job with the turnovers, keeping them low. And just getting more shots up instead of careless turnovers. It was just fun to see the ball go through the hoop," said senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson. "Especially early when we set the tone and we never let down. That was probably our most complete game."
Nebraska's 43 first-half points were the most Rutgers (13-10, 9-10) has allowed in the opening 20 minutes this season, and the third-most the defensive-minded Scarlet Knights have given up in any half this season. NU led by 10 before the game's second media timeout and kept the lead in double figures for all but 19 seconds the rest of the way.
The Huskers' 18-point lead at the break marked the first time NU led a Big Ten opponent by at least 18 points since Jan. 9, 2016. That game was against Rutgers.
This Rutgers team is far different from that outfit.
And this Nebraska team, which earlier in the day announced that leading scorer Teddy Allen had left the program, suddenly looks much different than the one that had lost 30 of its last 33 games against Big Ten foes.
"It's the exact effort and consistency you need to compete in this league, and win in this league," Hoiberg said. "You have to have 40 minutes of consistent basketball, and I just thought we came out of the gate with such a great mentality of sharing the ball.
"From start to finish — understatement of the year — but that was our most complete effort."
Paired with its 78-74 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Nebraska won consecutive Big Ten games for the first tie since March 2019, when NU beat Iowa to end the regular season and then beat Rutgers and Maryland at the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers (13-10, 9-10) never led. The Scarlet Knights, who have made and attempted fewer three-pointers than any team in the Big Ten this season, and done so with the worst shooting percentage in the conference, fired up 23 triples against NU's packed-in defense and missed 20 of them.
Derrick Walker missed four of his first five shot attempts, then made his last six to score 14 points. He added six rebounds. Trey McGowens scored 12 points, missed one shot and added three rebounds and five assists. And Thorbjarnarson had seven rebounds and five assists of his own.
Nebraska shot 52% from the floor, held Rutgers to 38% and looked like a team that was ready for the season to keep going.
"I just thought the way we shared the ball shows what we're capable of and what this system is capable of," Hoiberg said. "I'm just really proud of the way we came out and played. And to come out and compete like we are says a lot about these guys."
