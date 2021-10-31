'We got a lot out of today': Husker hoops rolls early, grinds late, in exhibition win over Colorado

The Huskers bolted to a 33-11 lead less than 10 minutes into the game as Wilcher knocked down all three of his triples, Verge pierced Colorado's defense repeatedly, and NU burned Colorado with its transition offense.

"It's much easier when the ball is popping and we're cutting. And to be honest, we still haven't got the offense down pat all the way, because I feel like we can still flash and cut, backdoor a lot, and we're not using everything yet," Verge said. "So I feel like we're just slowly but surely getting along with the offense Coach (Hoiberg) has us running, and it's going good."

While Nebraska's rebounding woes continued — Colorado rebounded six of its first 10 missed shots and finished with 23 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points — NU's offense was at times overwhelming, and its active defense forced Colorado into 16 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.

At one point the Huskers were 11-for-19 from three-point range before missing seven of their final eight, with six players knocking down at least one three.