'We got a lot out of today': Husker hoops rolls early, grinds late, in exhibition win over Colorado

On a sleepy Sunday morning, the Nebraska men's basketball team provided the balm to soothe the Husker fan base after a rough Saturday across the road at Memorial Stadium.
Whether that becomes a theme — whether this version of the Huskers can give NU fans a reason for hope through the long, cold winter — remains to be seen.
But there was enough evidence, even in an exhibition game, to suggest that NU is headed in a different direction than the previous few years.
The Huskers blitzed Colorado in an electric first half, pushed the lead to 27 with 12 minutes to go, and then had to fight through some adversity — much of it self-inflicted — before coming away with an 82-67 win Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I'm proud of my team. We've been battling each other and going at each other, and having some up days and some down days. But to finally come out here and play together as a family, it felt good," said point guard Alonzo Verge after another electric performance.
"I'm excited. This is just the beginning. We've still got a lot to work on, and I'm just ready to get to practice and work."
As far as exhibition games go, Nebraska couldn't ask for much more.
The Huskers their former Big 8/Big 12 rival by double digits for the game's final 33 minutes, holding Colorado to 35% shooting and limiting the Buffaloes to a 3-of-19 effort from three-point range.
There were stretches of offensive brilliance that haven't been seen in Lincoln for years — "when we had the spacing the right way, we played beautiful basketball," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.
There was also a 17-2 Colorado run in the second half that forced NU to grind more than it perhaps wanted to in a charity exhibition game. Colorado out-rebounded the Huskers 47-37, including 23-10 on the offensive glass. The Buffaloes grabbed nearly half of their 48 missed shots.
In the end though, Nebraska walked away with a double-digit win over a team that won a NCAA Tournament game last season, and came into this year with a top-15 recruiting class and a top-35 ranking in KenPom's metrics.
"We got a lot out of today," Hoiberg said.
Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a team-high 15 points and added four rebounds for Nebraska as four players reached double figures. With Colorado still within shouting distance with about three minutes to go, McGowens finished a layup and knocked down a corner three to effective put the game away.
Forward Derrick Walker scored 12 points, C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to hit three, three-pointers and score 11, and Alonzo Verge finished with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Nebraska led 67-40 with 11:50 left, then scored four points over the next six and a half minutes as the advantage dwindled to 12. But four straight points from Walker, and five more from McGowens righted the ship as NU will now prepare for its season opener on Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.
The Huskers bolted to a 33-11 lead less than 10 minutes into the game as Wilcher knocked down all three of his triples, Verge pierced Colorado's defense repeatedly, and NU burned Colorado with its transition offense.
"It's much easier when the ball is popping and we're cutting. And to be honest, we still haven't got the offense down pat all the way, because I feel like we can still flash and cut, backdoor a lot, and we're not using everything yet," Verge said. "So I feel like we're just slowly but surely getting along with the offense Coach (Hoiberg) has us running, and it's going good."
While Nebraska's rebounding woes continued — Colorado rebounded six of its first 10 missed shots and finished with 23 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points — NU's offense was at times overwhelming, and its active defense forced Colorado into 16 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.
At one point the Huskers were 11-for-19 from three-point range before missing seven of their final eight, with six players knocking down at least one three.
"We still had a lot of great stretches out there; we made a lot of shots tonight. That's not always going to happen, and you've got to find a way to make those big plays when that ball's not going through the hoop," Hoiberg said. "But I'm really pleased with where we are after these two games. Now it's about keeping an edge, making sure we're not satisfied after these two, and coming out and having a great day tomorrow."
