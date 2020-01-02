'We can’t take one night off': Big Ten grind begins as Huskers prepare to host Rutgers

"Every team’s got one through five that can bring the ball down. And just the physicalness. The physicality and the toughness in the conference," Cheatham said. "Every team plays tough for 40 minutes straight, every team hits, every team has great coaches. And as long as we have that same thing for us, we’ll be fine."

"The biggest thing about our league is every night we’re going to be in for a heck of a battle from a physicality standpoint, starting with this game tomorrow night against Rutgers. They’re as big and physical across the board at every position as any team that we’re going to face all year," Hoiberg said. "So, we have to come out with the right mentality. This is a team that gets up in you, they really try to make you uncomfortable, play different defenses, try to change it up on you. But if we don’t come out here with the right mindset, that we’re going to go out there and hit, and go to the glass, it’s going to be a long night."