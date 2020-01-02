'We can’t take one night off': Big Ten grind begins as Huskers prepare to host Rutgers

Nebraska's players and coaches have worked and schemed and experimented and failed and succeeded and lost and won.
And that was just in the nonconference part of the 2019-20 basketball schedule.
Now the grind of 18 consecutive Big Ten games begins as the Huskers host Rutgers on Friday night. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"There’s going to be wars every game. We can’t take one day off, we can’t take one night off," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said Thursday. "Every game, every play for these next 18 games is going to be a grind, going to be a war, and it's just understanding we have to come together. We’re going to have our ups and downs, the Big Ten’s a good conference, and it's just sticking together and overcoming adversity."
Sure, NU has already played a pair of conference games, losing at Indiana in overtime before beating Purdue at home in mid-December. But those two contests were sandwiched between games against opponents the Huskers rarely see.
Now Nebraska and the league's other 13 teams enter into a three-month long boxing match. The conference, as always, is deep. That's evidenced by home teams winning 13 of 14 games in the Big Ten's December schedule.
But the conference is also really, really good. There are six league teams in The Associated Press Top 25, and two more receiving votes. KenPom's metrics rank the Big Ten as the best conference in the country.
"Every team’s got one through five that can bring the ball down. And just the physicalness. The physicality and the toughness in the conference," Cheatham said. "Every team plays tough for 40 minutes straight, every team hits, every team has great coaches. And as long as we have that same thing for us, we’ll be fine."
Nebraska figures to get a good test right out of the gate on what the Big Ten is about.
Rutgers isn't the most talented team in the league, but the Scarlet Knights make you earn it. And coach Steve Pikiell has continued to add solid pieces during his rebuilding project.
In short, even a home game against a bottom-half league team is going to be no picnic for NU.
"The biggest thing about our league is every night we’re going to be in for a heck of a battle from a physicality standpoint, starting with this game tomorrow night against Rutgers. They’re as big and physical across the board at every position as any team that we’re going to face all year," Hoiberg said. "So, we have to come out with the right mentality. This is a team that gets up in you, they really try to make you uncomfortable, play different defenses, try to change it up on you. But if we don’t come out here with the right mindset, that we’re going to go out there and hit, and go to the glass, it’s going to be a long night."
There were plenty of positives Nebraska's coaches can show their players from NU's games against the Hoosiers and Boilermakers that would serve them well in the coming months, chief among them the effort with which Nebraska played in both games.
The trick now is replicating that effort for, essentially, 10 consecutive weeks and seeing how far it can take you. For the Huskers, that's been a tall enough task already, as shown by the up-and-down results to begin the season.
"We’re still trying to figure our group out, and I didn’t figure we would at this point with all the new faces that we have," Hoiberg said. "But again, the thing that we’re looking for is growth with our group. I think for the most part we’ve seen that. We are better today than we were a month ago. And we just need to continue to take positive steps. We have to if we’re going to go out and compete on a nightly basis in this league."
