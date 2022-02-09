'We can finally smile': Huskers end multiple losing streaks with victory over Minnesota

Wins matter.

Doesn't matter if its the first or the 20th, the seventh, or the 40th. They all feel a hell of a lot better than the alternative.

And in a season for Nebraska men's basketball that has veered off course and fallen deeper into the ravine, Wednesday night offered a reprieve.

Nebraska started strong and stayed the course at Pinnacle Bank Arena, downing Minnesota 78-65 for its first Big Ten win of the season.

"We can finally smile and be happy," NU forward Derrick Walker said.

The victory was Nebraska’s first this season over a power-conference team (NU is now 1-16 in such games), and broke a 19-game power-conference losing streak dating to March 1 of last season. NU had lost 15 straight to Big Ten opponents, with plenty of close calls thrown in for extra agony.

Nebraska (7-17, 1-12 Big Ten) became the final power-conference team this season to beat another power-conference foe.

What does that mean going forward? Maybe not much. But for the first time since Dec. 22, Big Red got to enjoy the spoils of a victory.

Minnesota, meanwhile, continued its own struggles. The Gophers are 1-9 in 2022, and dropped to 11-10 and 2-10 in the conference.

Nebraska didn't have much sympathy.

"We've been trying to win in the Big Ten for so long, and we've had so many close games where we thought we were going to win," Walker said. "So to just finally see this one go through, man, it's definitely a huge weight lifted off our shoulders."

Alonzo Verge had 22 points and four assists, scoring 20 points in the second half; Bryce McGowens had 16 points and four rebounds while battling some foul trouble. And Walker had a workmanlike 11 points and seven boards.

From the start, it looked like it could be NU’s night. Verge came up with a steal and layup on Minnesota’s first possession, the first of 12 Gopher turnovers in the first half.

Minnesota came into the game tied for fourth nationally in turnovers per game at 9.3. It finished with 18, its second-most in a game this season.

A few possessions after Verge's play, Trey McGowens had connected with younger brother Bryce on a pair of alley-oops, and NU was off and running. The lobs accounted for NU's second and fourth baskets, and forced a Minnesota timeout less than three minutes into the game as the Huskers got off to a 9-2 start.

Trey McGowens played an all-around game, scoring six points, grabbing seven rebounds, picking up two steals, and splitting his defensive time between Minnesota's top two players, Jamison Battle and Payton Willis.

Connecting on those lobs provided the fuel Nebraska needed the younger McGowens said.

"Man, it felt good. Early in the game, too," Bryce McGowens said. "Gave us some momentum, and gave us some energy to come out and compete for 40 minutes. I felt like it was big for us."

Nebraska never trailed. And after Minnesota had cut a 14-point NU lead to eight with 14 minutes still to play, the Huskers responded with a 12-0 run that came with Bryce McGowens on the bench with three fouls.

The Golden Gophers didn't get closer than 11 the rest of the way, and that came in the game's final minute.

An announced attendance of 15,303 — actual people in seats was closer to one-third of that — stood and cheered as the Huskers ran the final seconds off the clock in their first win over a conference opponent in 345 days.

The last such celebration came on March 1 of last year over Rutgers. On Day 341 after that win, Nebraska put up one of its most embarrassing performances of the Fred Hoiberg era in a listless home loss to Northwestern. Four days later, a victory.

"To get a win for our fans that have continued to come out and show the support is important. It's emotional to go out there and have that," Hoiberg said. "I know they appreciate hard work, they appreciate toughness, and I thought we showed all those qualities tonight."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.