Watch now: Former Husker Dalano Banton sinks first NBA shot ... from half court

Former Nebraska basketball player Dalano Banton received a rousing applause when he stepped onto the court for his NBA debut with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The best and the most Huskers news & opinion
Back in July, Banton, a Toronto native, became the first Canadian-born player to be drafted by the Raptors in franchise history.
Then, despite his team trailing by over 20 points, Banton gave the hometown crowd something to cheer for in the closing moments of the third quarter.
Check it out:
All the way from Rexdale! @DALANOBANTON 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/QBPhtD0zPE— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 21, 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!