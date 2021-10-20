 Skip to main content
Watch now: Former Husker Dalano Banton sinks first NBA shot ... from half court
Former Nebraska basketball player Dalano Banton received a rousing applause when he stepped onto the court for his NBA debut with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Back in July, Banton, a Toronto native, became the first Canadian-born player to be drafted by the Raptors in franchise history. 

Then, despite his team trailing by over 20 points, Banton gave the hometown crowd something to cheer for in the closing moments of the third quarter.

Check it out:

