Watch now: A win for Walker, and a special night for his friends at the Malone Center

Derrick Walker had another solid, productive game in a season full of them Wednesday, helping lead the Nebraska men's basketball team to its first conference win of the season over Minnesota.

He had some friends in the building to watch him do it, too.

In addition to getting the win, Walker was awarded the Bus Whitehead Memorial Basketball Scholarship, given annually to a candidate who "has demonstrated a high level of athletic achievement, moral character, effective leadership skills, integrity and a commitment to excellence in all endeavors."

Walker certainly fits that description.

More than a dozen kids from the Malone Center were Walker's guests at the game Wednesday. During a first-half timeout, when Walker was honored for receiving the scholarship, those kids were at center court accepting the award on Walker's behalf.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Walker did an internship at the Malone Center over the summer, getting to know many of the kids who were at Wednesday's game.

"I just got to learn with the kids, and grow with the kids, and got to know them," Walker said. "As a kid, for me, I'd never been to a college game, so I thought it would be something really special for them."

Walker, a Kansas City native who is majoring in child, youth, and family studies, has become a team spokesman of sorts for Nebraska, speaking on everything from the state of the program to social justice issues with which the Huskers have gotten involved. He is a respected leader and a steady veteran voice.

He has a bright future. And he's got a big group of fans rooting him on.

"I just did whatever I could to get them up to at least one game. I’m glad today was the game, because we also won," Walker said. "So that was great for them to come to it."

