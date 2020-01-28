Watch: Nebraska, Michigan honor Kobe Bryant with violations to start game

In the wake of the tragedy that included NBA legend Kobe Bryant, several basketball games, at both the professional and college level, have honored Bryant by intentionally taking a shot clock violation and back court violation in the opening moments of a game.
Nebraska and Michigan continued the trend Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Like we've seen in the NBA, @umichbball and @HuskerHoops honored Kobe Bryant with clock violations to start the game: pic.twitter.com/EkSD7ZAZbh— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 29, 2020