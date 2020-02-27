Watch: Hoiberg talks building momentum after loss to Ohio State
Watch: Hoiberg talks building momentum after loss to Ohio State

Nebraska limited Ohio State in the second half, but the Buckeyes relied on a dominant start to cruise to a lopsided victory Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Hear from Husker coach Fred Hoiberg below. 

