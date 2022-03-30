Wanting to 'leave a mark here,' Derrick Walker explains his decision to return to Husker hoops

Derrick Walker isn't much interested in watching March Madness.

"It makes me sick," Nebraska's senior forward said, "just because I know we should be there."

That's part of why Walker made the decision to return to NU for one more season, he said Wednesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. Walker spoke about 24 hours after announcing he would be back in Lincoln for the 2022-23 season.

There are other things to get done too, Walker said. And though he'll be a 25-year-old in his sixth season of college basketball when the games start in November, there's still plenty he wants to accomplish.

"When I leave Nebraska, I want to be known as a guy that changed the culture here. I want to be known as a guy that came in and fixed a lot of things with the school and with the community," Walker said.

"I just want to leave a mark here, and let everybody know that I'm Derrick Walker and I'm here to make changes (in the program) for the better."

Next season will be Walker's seventh since finishing high school. He did a post-graduate year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, then spent two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Nebraska.

After sitting out the 2019-20 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Walker has turned himself into one of the most important pieces of Fred Hoiberg's roster.

Always a respected, vocal leader, Walker last season began producing on the court as well.

Had he gotten enough attempts to qualify, Walker's school-record 68.3% field-goal percentage would have led the nation. Walker averaged just over four made shots per game. A player has to average five makes to qualify for the NCAA's list.

The only Husker to start all 32 games, and one of just two to so much as play in all 32 contests last season, the 6-foot-9 Kansas City, Missouri, native averaged 9.5 points and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game.

Still, he thinks there's more out there.

"In a year from now you're going to see me a lot more dominant, a lot more confident, a lot more vocal, and just continuing to be a leader," Walker said. "I'm going to play my game, but I'm going to play it to the best of my ability."

It was a difficult choice between moving on with life and coming back to school, Walker said. He has a career path after college — he plans to start his own trucking company. He is the first member of his family to earn a college degree.

There was also the potential of perhaps playing professionally overseas.

But after talking with his family, and friends in the college basketball world who faced a similar choice, the answer became clear.

"If I still want to play after college, the opportunity will always be there. So it’s better to just take advantage of being in college while I still can, since I do have the extra year," Walker said. "So it just put a lot of good perspective into me staying, and gave me a lot of good reasons why I should be back next year."

Another reason? Hoiberg, who is in the process of reshaping his staff and how Nebraska will operate going forward.

"I believe a lot in Fred," Walker said. "He’s done a lot for this program as far as — he’s had to make difficult changes, difficult decisions, but at the end of the day he’s doing that for the betterment of the team; he’s doing that for the betterment of Nebraska."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.