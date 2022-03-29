 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walker, Huskers' top rebounder, returning for his fifth season

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.29

Nebraska's Derrick Walker attempts a shot past Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy on in January at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker announced Tuesday he will return as a super senior to play a fifth season.

The Huskers' leading rebounder last season has played in 48 games, starting in all of them, since becoming eligible in January 2021 after transferring from Tennessee.

The 6-foot-9 native of Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and was the only Husker to start all 32 games. He set the school's single-season record for field-goal percentage at 68.3%.

Check back for updates to this story.

