Versatile Husker guard Dalano Banton receives invitation to NBA G League Elite Camp

Dalano Banton has a chance to test himself against exceptionally stiff competition this weekend.
The versatile 6-foot-9 Nebraska guard received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to multiple reports.
The camp began Saturday and ends Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives are watching the action, which was to include five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills.
A fifth-year junior, Banton announced late last month that he plans to declare for the NBA Draft. He didn't receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine. However, the best performers in the G League Elite Camp can receive a call-up to the NBA Combine, which begins Monday and lasts through the week.
Banton has said he will not hire an agent, which makes him eligible to return to college.
The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is July 7. The NBA Draft is July 29.
Banton ran point for Nebraska this past season. He started 22 games and averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. His combination of length and playmaking ability made him an intriguing college prospect, and now Banton will see what NBA scouts think of those traits.
Banton scored in double figures nine straight times to open the season, including a season-high 18 points against Nevada and 17 against Georgia Tech and Michigan. He also put together the second triple-double in program history in Nebraska's win over Doane.
His production slowed, though, especially after the Huskers came back from a COVID-19 pause. He came off the bench in NU's final five games but played well in that stretch against Iowa (14 points, eight boards) and Minnesota (14 points).
Banton was the first Husker since 1974 to lead the team in rebounds and assists in the same season.
