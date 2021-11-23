Verge, Walker, lift Husker hoops over upset-minded Tennessee State

Even for Nebraska basketball, this wasn't supposed to be interesting.

The lowest-rated KenPom team on the Huskers' schedule wasn't supposed to walk into Pinnacle Bank Arena and push NU deep into the second half.

But with Derrick Walker refusing to miss, and Alonzo Verge continuing to evolve as Nebraska's facilitator, the Huskers overcame some shoddy defense to knock off Tennessee State 79-73 Tuesday night.

Nebraska (4-2) trailed 54-53 with a little more than 12 minutes left. The Huskers were cold from three-point range again, and Tennessee State had knocked down 10 triples in the first half to take a 41-38 lead into the locker room. The Tigers finished with season-best 13 makes from long range.

This was the same Tennessee State (1-4) team that had lost by 17 points at South Dakota two nights prior, with its only win this season over NAIA Fisk University.

With their team clinging to a two-point lead with six minutes left, Verge and Walker combined to score 11 straight points to give the Huskers a 10-point advantage with 2:15 to go.

But because it's never easy with this program, TSU quickly cut the lead to five just one minute later before NU was able to hang on.