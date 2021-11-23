 Skip to main content
Verge, Walker, lift Husker hoops over upset-minded Tennessee State
Verge, Walker, lift Husker hoops over upset-minded Tennessee State

Tennessee State vs. Nebraska, 11.23

Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge (1) drives to the basket against Tennessee State's Emmanuel Dowuona (23) and Kenny Cooper (right) in the first half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Even for Nebraska basketball, this wasn't supposed to be interesting.

The lowest-rated KenPom team on the Huskers' schedule wasn't supposed to walk into Pinnacle Bank Arena and push NU deep into the second half.

But with Derrick Walker refusing to miss, and Alonzo Verge continuing to evolve as Nebraska's facilitator, the Huskers overcame some shoddy defense to knock off Tennessee State 79-73 Tuesday night.

Nebraska (4-2) trailed 54-53 with a little more than 12 minutes left. The Huskers were cold from three-point range again, and Tennessee State had knocked down 10 triples in the first half to take a 41-38 lead into the locker room. The Tigers finished with season-best 13 makes from long range.

This was the same Tennessee State (1-4) team that had lost by 17 points at South Dakota two nights prior, with its only win this season over NAIA Fisk University.

With their team clinging to a two-point lead with six minutes left, Verge and Walker combined to score 11 straight points to give the Huskers a 10-point advantage with 2:15 to go.

But because it's never easy with this program, TSU quickly cut the lead to five just one minute later before NU was able to hang on.

Verge finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and adding 10 assists to go with five rebounds.

Walker set a career-high in points for the third game in a row, going 7-for-7 from the field and finishing with 16 points and six boards. In his last three games, the junior forward is 19-for-20 from the floor.

C.J. Wilcher and Bryce McGowens both reached double figures for NU, with McGowens scoring 18 points to go with six rebounds and four assists, and Wilcherhitting three of NU's six three-pointers to score 15 points.

Nebraska hosts South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

