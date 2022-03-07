 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verge, McGowens earn Big Ten honors after Nebraska's big week

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 3.6

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge (1) was named Big Ten co-player of the week Monday after helping lead NU to a pair of ranked road wins.

 ANDY MANIS, The Associated Press

Nebraska basketball's big week led to Big Ten honors for two Huskers.

Alonzo Verge was named the league's co-player of the week, and Bryce McGowens was the freshman of the week after the Huskers picked up a pair of ranked road wins.

The Huskers' victories over then-No. 23 Ohio State and No. 10 Wisconsin marked the first time in program history that NU won consecutive road games against ranked opponents.

Verge averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 50% from the floor in wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin. He shared the player of the week award with Iowa's Keegan Murray. 

Verge is the first Husker to be named player of the week since 2018, when James Palmer Jr. earned the honor that January.

McGowens was named the league's freshman of the week for the eighth time, which is the second-highest total since the award began in 2010-11. Ohio State's Jared Sullinger won 12 freshman of the week awards in 2010-11.

McGowens had 26 points against Ohio State before sitting out the Wisconsin game after a wrist injury against the Buckeyes. He is expected to be back for Nebraska's Big Ten tournament opener Wednesday against Northwestern.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

