Verge, McGowens earn Big Ten honors after Nebraska's big week

Nebraska basketball's big week led to Big Ten honors for two Huskers.

Alonzo Verge was named the league's co-player of the week, and Bryce McGowens was the freshman of the week after the Huskers picked up a pair of ranked road wins.

The Huskers' victories over then-No. 23 Ohio State and No. 10 Wisconsin marked the first time in program history that NU won consecutive road games against ranked opponents.

Verge averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 50% from the floor in wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin. He shared the player of the week award with Iowa's Keegan Murray.

Verge is the first Husker to be named player of the week since 2018, when James Palmer Jr. earned the honor that January.

McGowens was named the league's freshman of the week for the eighth time, which is the second-highest total since the award began in 2010-11. Ohio State's Jared Sullinger won 12 freshman of the week awards in 2010-11.

McGowens had 26 points against Ohio State before sitting out the Wisconsin game after a wrist injury against the Buckeyes. He is expected to be back for Nebraska's Big Ten tournament opener Wednesday against Northwestern.

