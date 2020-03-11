Vedral, Banks are emergency options for Husker hoops at Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a Nebraska basketball fan hoping for a Brant Banks double-double or Noah Vedral turning into Reggie Miller tonight when the Huskers take on Indiana, you're probably going to be disappointed.

Vedral and Banks, the two Nebraska football players added to the Husker basketball roster for the Big Ten tournament, are essentially emergency options Wednesday night against the Hoosiers, Fred Hoiberg said in a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"We added them to our roster just to protect ourselves in case something happens to one of our players," Hoiberg said. "If we have an injury, or if we have foul trouble, (we) have the opportunity to get one of those guys in there."

Freshman guard Charlie Easley has "basically been playing on one leg this last week of games," Hoiberg said. Meaning that if Easley took a hit to his injured leg, NU would be down to six players without the reinforcements from the football team.

"And I'm not going to mess with Jace (Piatkowski) and Bret Porter's redshirts," Hoiberg said.