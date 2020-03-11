You are the owner of this article.
Vedral, Banks are emergency options for Husker hoops at Big Ten tournament
Vedral, Banks are emergency options for Husker hoops at Big Ten tournament

Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) escapes a tackle by Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. If Adrian Martinez can't go against Purdue on Saturday, Vedral will likely be the starter.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a Nebraska basketball fan hoping for a Brant Banks double-double or Noah Vedral turning into Reggie Miller tonight when the Huskers take on Indiana, you're probably going to be disappointed.

Vedral and Banks, the two Nebraska football players added to the Husker basketball roster for the Big Ten tournament, are essentially emergency options Wednesday night against the Hoosiers, Fred Hoiberg said in a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"We added them to our roster just to protect ourselves in case something happens to one of our players," Hoiberg said. "If we have an injury, or if we have foul trouble, (we) have the opportunity to get one of those guys in there."

Freshman guard Charlie Easley has "basically been playing on one leg this last week of games," Hoiberg said. Meaning that if Easley took a hit to his injured leg, NU would be down to six players without the reinforcements from the football team.

"And I'm not going to mess with Jace (Piatkowski) and Bret Porter's redshirts," Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg said he called NU football coach Scott Frost a few days ago and also spoke with associate AD for football Matt Davison to ask about potential reinforcements, while also being mindful of not interfering with spring practice. NU football held its first spring workout Monday.

Frost was "unbelievably supportive," Hoiberg said, and gave the basketball coach a few names. 

The football team practiced Wednesday morning and won't practice again until Saturday, meaning Vedral and Banks will miss just one football workout barring a highly unlikely Husker hoops run to Saturday's Big Ten championship game.

After maneuvering through the various compliance-related obstacles to be eligible to play basketball, Vedral and Banks were added to the roster, and Hoiberg put the two through a few drills in Lincoln before the team left for Indianapolis.

Hoiberg did something similar while he was at Iowa State, working with then-coach Paul Rhoads to add two Cyclones football players to his basketball roster when numbers got low. One of those players, Andrew Mitchell, is now the strength coach for the San Diego State men's basketball team.

Vedral and Banks have both been in film sessions with the hoops team and were were both on the scout team at Nebraska's Wednesday morning shootaround at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"Plus, they both got a free pair of shoes," Hoiberg joked.

The additions also forced some logistical juggling for NU. With the addition of the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Banks, Hoiberg said Nebraska had to limit the amount of carry on luggage it brought on its flight. Charter flights generally have a weight limit that is set before the trip.

"I'm thinking about running our back screen offense if Brant gets out there on the floor," Hoiberg cracked.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

