Unprecedented run of games comes to a close as Husker men end road trip with loss

Debate all you want the fairness of what the Nebraska men's basketball team has done over the past two weeks, playing seven games in 12 days after coming off a monthlong COVID-19 pause, and ending the stretch with the second of back-to-back games at Maryland on Wednesday night.

But the Huskers have showed up to play those games, largely because they want to, and in part because they need to as they try to establish a foundation to move the program forward under Fred Hoiberg.

"I don't know if anything's fair right now just based on everything going on in our world. It's just impossible to plan for a hopefully once-in-a-lifetime pandemic like what's going on right now," Hoiberg said after Wednesday's game.

"You just make the best of whatever situation you have, and for us, our guys, they want to compete — they want to go out there and play."

NU showed up again Wednesday night in College Park, Maryland, and for the second night in a row the Huskers were game into the second half before a decisive Maryland run put things out of reach in a 79-71 Terps victory.