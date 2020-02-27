Unlucky 13: Huskers have no answer for Buckeyes, tie nearly 90-year-old mark for consecutive losses

Buckeyes guard Duane Washington, who had gone 7-for-29 from three-point range over his previous seven games, made three triples in three tries in the first 3 minutes of the game.

OSU’s defense pressured the Huskers well past the three-point line, disrupting NU’s pick-and-roll game. When the Huskers were able to penetrate, there was usually a Buckeye waiting — Ohio State blocked six shots in the first 20 minutes, and tied its season high with nine rejections. It also blocked nine Husker shots in the first meeting between the teams this season.

In the game’s opening 9 minutes, OSU went 9-for-11 from the field, 5-for-6 from three-point range and 3-for-3 at the free throw line, scoring 26 points and averaging more than 1.7 points per possession while building a 14-point lead.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg said he didn't feel his team's effort was lacking in the first 20 minutes. The Huskers followed the game plan. They battled on the boards. Ohio State just came out firing.

Then, suddenly the Buckeyes couldn’t throw it in the ocean.

Ohio State missed 11 straight shots. By the time it ended that streak, its lead was 14 points — Nebraska had failed to slice into its deficit despite forcing 11 consecutive missed shots.