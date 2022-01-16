Unforgiving schedule continues as Husker hoops gears up for Indiana rematch

The "break" in the Nebraska men's basketball team's January schedule arrives Monday.
That break includes playing one of the best big men in the country and one of the top defenses in the nation.
Such is life for the Huskers right now, marching through a month as unforgiving as any in the Big Ten, while trying to climb out from under the weight of an 0-7 start to conference play.
Nebraska (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will host Indiana at 5 p.m. Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The game will mark NU's third in seven days, fourth in 10 days, and sixth since restarting Big Ten play on Jan. 2.
The five games before Monday, all came against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. The three after Monday come against 2021 tournament teams, too.
And Indiana (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) has so far looked the part of a postseason squad this year.
"We know the schedule in front of us and the uphill climb that we have that we will continue to go to," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "But we've got to keep competing."
Sometimes competing isn't even enough. Lack of effort wasn't the problem as Purdue roared to a 19-point lead seven minutes into Nebraska's last game before winning by 28.
Effort wasn't the problem the first time Nebraska played Indiana, either. Instead, it was dreadful shooting that hamstrung NU in a 68-55 loss at Assembly Hall.
That game, played on Dec. 4, "seemed like it was about a year ago," Hoiberg said after the Purdue game.
Nebraska was coming off the 104-100, quadruple-overtime loss that portended the struggles to come. The Huskers jumped out to a quick early lead on IU before fizzling.
NU's shooting has gotten better since early December. But now the Huskers are turning the ball over and failing to execute in critical moments.
"We’ve got to fix execution down the stretch, and make the right plays and the necessary plays to win those games," Hoiberg said.
The biggest problem for Nebraska is that it must make those fixes against opponents that increasingly don't want to be the first Big Ten program to drop a game to the Huskers this season.
Nebraska is alone in the Big Ten basement as the only team yet to win a conference game.
"We have to keep taking steps in the right direction. You look at three of the last four (prior to Purdue), we've been right there with Ohio State, with Michigan State, then obviously had a very disappointing effort at Rutgers, then you battle back with a really good effort and performance for a lot of that game against Illinois," Hoiberg said.
"Our schedule right now, it is what it is, it's incredibly difficult with the teams that we're facing. You've just got to go one at a time, and hopefully continue to take positive steps with our program."
