Unforgiving schedule continues as Husker hoops gears up for Indiana rematch

Effort wasn't the problem the first time Nebraska played Indiana, either. Instead, it was dreadful shooting that hamstrung NU in a 68-55 loss at Assembly Hall.

That game, played on Dec. 4, "seemed like it was about a year ago," Hoiberg said after the Purdue game.

Nebraska was coming off the 104-100, quadruple-overtime loss that portended the struggles to come. The Huskers jumped out to a quick early lead on IU before fizzling.

NU's shooting has gotten better since early December. But now the Huskers are turning the ball over and failing to execute in critical moments.

"We’ve got to fix execution down the stretch, and make the right plays and the necessary plays to win those games," Hoiberg said.

The biggest problem for Nebraska is that it must make those fixes against opponents that increasingly don't want to be the first Big Ten program to drop a game to the Huskers this season.

Nebraska is alone in the Big Ten basement as the only team yet to win a conference game.