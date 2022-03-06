 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unflappable Huskers stun No. 10 Wisconsin to end the regular season

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 3.6

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge (1) reaches in on Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) during the first half Sunday in Madison, Wis.

 ANDY MANIS, The Associated Press

Some how, some way, Nebraska won again.

Playing without their leading scorer, and playing through a bizarre stretch of bad breaks early in the second half, the Huskers ended the regular season by knocking off No. 10-ranked Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin 74-73 Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Alonzo Verge had 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists as NU beat a top-10 team for the first time since March 9, 2014 — when it beat Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on No Sit Sunday.

Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5), which held its senior day ceremonies before the game, had rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to lead 62-52 with 12:19 left.

But Nebraska stayed the course after being called for seven fouls in the first four minutes of the second half, including a Flagrant II on Trey McGowens that ejected him from the game.

Badgers star Johnny Davis suffered a lower body injury during the play and missed the remainder of the game as well.

NU used a 12-0 run, with nine of the points from Verge, to go up 74-71 with 37 seconds left.

The Huskers were without Bryce McGowens, the leading candidate for Big Ten freshman of the year, is out for the game at No. 10 Wisconsin with a hand injury, the team announced shortly before tip.

McGowens was injured during Nebraska's win at No. 23 Ohio State, a game in which he scored 26 points while playing 37 minutes.

McGowens leads Nebraska in scoring at 17.2 points per game, is second on the team in rebounding at 5.3 per game, and is tied for second in assists.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

