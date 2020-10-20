Tyronn Lue officially named Clippers' head coach

It's official: Tyronn Lue will guide the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA franchise introduced the former Husker basketball player as its head coach Tuesday.

Lue served as Doc Rivers' assistant coach during the 2019-20 season before Rivers and the Clippers decided to part ways. Lue led the Cleveland Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals.

“The pieces we need are in place — committed ownership, smart management and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA’s best market,” Lue said in a statement. "… We have the motivation, the tools, and the support to get there. I’m excited to get started.”

As a Husker, Lue was a standout during his playing career from 1995 to 1998. A 2013 inductee into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame, he became just the fourth player in school history to have his number retired when the No. 10 was honored in February of 2017.

"Ty has been where we want to go," Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of operations, said in a statement. "He is a champion head coach with an extraordinary feel for the game and the people who play it."

Meet this year's Husker men's basketball team

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0