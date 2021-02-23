Turnovers, rebounding struggles spoil Teddy Allen's grand night as Huskers fall to Penn State

All it really meant, though, was more frustration for the Huskers (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten), who weren't able to overcome their own mistakes or Penn State's massive rebounding advantage.

"The toughness plays, the 50/50 balls, they (Penn State) got most of them — pretty much all of them in the first half," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "The last 10 minutes (of the game) I thought the urgency was so much better. We just couldn't secure the ball and get the rebound."

After Nebraska went up 48-47 with 15 minutes left, the Huskers immediately gave up an 11-0 run that included three turnovers and three Penn State three-pointers. The Huskers rallied to tie the game at 70 with 6:20 to go on Trey McGowens' three-pointer, the last of three in a row for NU, but Penn State answered again with five straight points.

The Huskers were beaten badly on the glass, getting outrebounded 42-29. John Harrar alone had eight offensive rebounds for Penn State on his way to a 10-point, 14-rebound game.

McGowens had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists for NU. Derrick Walker finished with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting, scoring seven points on the second half on hard rolls to the basket as Penn State's defense followed Allen. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added eight points with a pair of three-pointers.