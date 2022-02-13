'We panicked': Nebraska basketball's turnovers, bad shots fuel Iowa's blowout win

The simple equation for Nebraska basketball proved correct once again.

When the Huskers feel like showing up, playing hard, playing smart, all the things that should be standard issue for Big Ten programs, they generally tend to give themselves a chance.

But when they don't, as they did Sunday at Iowa, things get ugly quick.

Iowa outscored NU 42-10 over the final 14 minutes of the first half, led by as many as 36 in the second half, and quickly erased any good feelings Nebraska built after its first conference win last week with a 98-75 win in Iowa City.

While NCAA rules dictated the teams play the second half, Sunday's game was over well before halftime.

After Nebraska went up 15-11, a flurry of Huskers turnovers and missed shots fueled Iowa's transition game and the game-breaking run to end the half.

When the Huskers weren't giving it away, they were tossing up quick, ill-advised shot attempts that might as well have been turnovers. The run went from 17-2 to 33-6 to the final 42-10 spurt to give the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) a 53-25 halftime lead.

"When they started going downhill, we panicked; we got faster when we needed to slow down," Hoiberg said. "I thought we'd learned our lesson on that, on coming out, doing the things that make us successful.

"And we just tried to play that hero ball where we tried to get it all back at once."

At halftime, Nebraska had 12 turnovers that Iowa had turned into a whopping 19-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

"We just didn't play smart It wasn't an effort thing," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. "We played out of control. It wasn't an effort thing. We did not play with poise, and obviously did not play the right way.

Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points for Iowa, which only seemed moderately interested in the second half when Nebraska used a 20-3 run that only cut the deficit to 19 points with 8:31 left.

For a time, it looked like Iowa would increase its points scored total against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye arena for the eight consecutive game. Since 2013, the Hawkeyes have scored 67, 70, 77, 81, 93, 96, 102, and now 98 against the Huskers at home.

Those last two numbers, 102 and 98, are the most and second-most scored by either team in the 36 games the programs have played against each other. Iowa has scored 90 or more points against Nebraska in five of the last six games between the teams.

Nebraska (7-18, 1-13) got to enjoy its first Big Ten win of the season, on Wednesday over Minnesota, for all of four days.

Derrick Walker led NU with 14 points and six rebounds. Bryce McGowens scored 11 after starting 0-for-7 from the field, and added five rebounds and four assists. Eduardo Andre came off the bench for 12 points.

The loss was Nebraska's sixth this season by 20 or more points, matching coach Fred Hoiberg's first Nebraska team for most such losses in a season in Hoiberg's tenure.

The problem for this year's squad is that there are at least seven games left to play.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

