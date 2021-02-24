Tuesday's explosion the latest step in Allen's impressive string of strong games

You don't necessarily see a 41-point, eight-rebound, six-assist game coming.

But Teddy Allen's performance Tuesday night against Penn State didn't exactly come out of nowhere.

The junior guard has been trending up for the past two weeks since getting benched for NU's game at Minnesota, and even in a loss showed off his improved all-around game in addition to the scoring abilities that have long defined his career.

"He was really complete out there tonight," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after Nebraska's 86-83 loss. "And it was fun to see him get it going like that. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the win with the historic night that we had."

That loss, another in a difficult season full of them, may blur the memory of Allen's performance as the years go by, even though it shouldn't.

"It don't mean nothing," Allen said of his game. "We came up short."

But if Allen is able to provide what he has over the Nebraska's past seven games, perhaps NU can find its way to more memorable outcomes as the season nears its end. The Huskers take the court again Thursday at No. 5 Illinois.