Tuesday's explosion the latest step in Allen's impressive string of strong games

You don't necessarily see a 41-point, eight-rebound, six-assist game coming.
But Teddy Allen's performance Tuesday night against Penn State didn't exactly come out of nowhere.
The junior guard has been trending up for the past two weeks since getting benched for NU's game at Minnesota, and even in a loss showed off his improved all-around game in addition to the scoring abilities that have long defined his career.
"He was really complete out there tonight," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after Nebraska's 86-83 loss. "And it was fun to see him get it going like that. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the win with the historic night that we had."
That loss, another in a difficult season full of them, may blur the memory of Allen's performance as the years go by, even though it shouldn't.
"It don't mean nothing," Allen said of his game. "We came up short."
But if Allen is able to provide what he has over the Nebraska's past seven games, perhaps NU can find its way to more memorable outcomes as the season nears its end. The Huskers take the court again Thursday at No. 5 Illinois.
In the seven games since Allen watched from the bench at Minnesota, the 6-foot-6, 223-pounder has been far and away Nebraska's best offensive player.
He is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 48.5% from three-point range. On one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country, Allen has hit 76% of his foul shots over the past seven games.
Even if you remove Tuesday's monster effort, Allen is still averaging 15 points per game, shooting 46% from the field and 42% from three-point range.
Over the same stretch, no other Husker is averaging even nine points per game. Only forward Derrick Walker, who has made 12 of his 18 field-goal attempts over those seven games, is shooting better than 50% among NU's regulars.
Only Dalano Banton, at 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assist per game, has averaged more than Allen's 5.0 and 2.6.
In short, Allen has carried Nebraska's offense and done it while being efficient in addition to getting his teammates involved.
"I feel the same way every game," Allen said. "The ball finds you in different ways some nights. I was just kind of the same person as always."
Allen said he didn't know how close he was to Nebraska's single-game scoring record as the game wore on. He finished one point short of Eric Piatkowski's 42 points in the 1994 Big Eight Tournament, and tied Aleks Maric's mark for points in a home game that Maric set in 2007.
With Penn State blitzing Allen in the final 20 minutes after the Boys Town standout exploded for 28 first-half points, he found Walker three times on rolls to the rim for baskets. Allen's presence also opened things up for Trey McGowens, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half.
"I think I'm a playmaker. I try to score the ball, but I feel like if I have the ball enough times, I can make plays like that," Allen said. "It's just a matter of how the game presents itself."
Whatever switch was flipped as Allen sat on the bench in Minneapolis, Nebraska will need it to stay on as it heads into the final five games of the season. It may not be as easy for Allen as it was against Penn State — the basket won't always look that big, and defenses will focus on him even more.
But as NU begins to look to the future, perhaps it has a glimpse of what Allen can provide going forward.
"I thought that was the most impressive thing about it, was his all-around game," Hoiberg said. "He went out and made the right play."
