Trust continues to build as Husker hoops moves forward from rocky start to season

"You can just see the trust level starting to build. And it's not just coach to player, it's player to player," Hoiberg said. "When you have as many new faces as we have, you're going to have some growing pains in that area. Especially when you're losing some games.

"But it's been good to see (the work) pay off."

Much of Nebraska's progress came the day after the loss to Creighton. Nebraska's players generally have the day off after a game. But on that Sunday, after getting whipped by their in-state rival, the Huskers gathered for a lengthy film session that also became a sort of airing of any issues that led to the poor start.

"We had a very serious film session. Lot of things were said in there. I thought that it was necessary to see all the mistakes that we made," Hoiberg said.

He didn't like his team's shot selection. He really didn't like that NU didn't get back on defense against a team that makes its living in transition. The errors were put on the screen for all to see and talked about.

And then the Huskers moved ahead.

"I felt we had to get some things out, really had a good, honest film session, and that really helped us moving forward," Hoiberg said.