Trust continues to build as Husker hoops moves forward from rocky start to season

One word came up over and over as Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg discussed his team's most recent two games on the radio Monday night.
Trust.
The Huskers pushed Indiana to the limit on Friday. Then they turned around Sunday and beat Purdue, leading for the last 25 minutes before pulling away for a double-digit victory.
And it happened, Hoiberg said, because NU's mish-mash of players has continued to grow more comfortable with each other.
"Guys are really starting to trust each other," Hoiberg said Monday during his weekly appearance on Husker Sports Nightly. "They're going out there and playing together, and that's a big part of it."
Nebraska doesn't play again until Saturday, when it hosts North Dakota in the first of two remaining non-conference games. Those contests are the kinds "you lose sleep over," Hoiberg said, because of the distractions around them — finals week this week, Christmas and the holiday break after Saturday's game.
But because of the rapid progress Nebraska has made, beginning with a solid second half against Creighton after the Bluejays had put the game away early and continuing in the week leading up to NU's pair of Big Ten games, Hoiberg can perhaps grab a couple of more winks in the coming days.
"You can just see the trust level starting to build. And it's not just coach to player, it's player to player," Hoiberg said. "When you have as many new faces as we have, you're going to have some growing pains in that area. Especially when you're losing some games.
"But it's been good to see (the work) pay off."
Much of Nebraska's progress came the day after the loss to Creighton. Nebraska's players generally have the day off after a game. But on that Sunday, after getting whipped by their in-state rival, the Huskers gathered for a lengthy film session that also became a sort of airing of any issues that led to the poor start.
"We had a very serious film session. Lot of things were said in there. I thought that it was necessary to see all the mistakes that we made," Hoiberg said.
He didn't like his team's shot selection. He really didn't like that NU didn't get back on defense against a team that makes its living in transition. The errors were put on the screen for all to see and talked about.
And then the Huskers moved ahead.
"I felt we had to get some things out, really had a good, honest film session, and that really helped us moving forward," Hoiberg said.
That trust has helped in other ways too. With Jervay Green serving an indefinite suspension, players have been forced to take on larger roles to fill in the gaps caused by the absence of a starter who averages more than 10 points per game.
"You have to when you have something like that happen. When somebody has a big role, you try to fill it as well as you can," Hoiberg said. "That's what's happened the last two games. We've come out with unbelievable energy and trust. And we're going to try to keep building and hope to get better."
