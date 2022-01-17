Trey McGowens returns, but Huskers can't get past Hoosiers in sixth straight loss

Even when Jackson-Davis went to the bench with his fourth foul with 7:37 left, and IU starting point guard and former Husker commit Xavier Johnson followed him about two minutes later, Nebraska was unable to get over the hump.

When Jackson-Davis sat down, Indian led by 10. When the final buzzer sounded, the Huskers were only able to trip three points off that deficit.

For McGowens, it was his first action since breaking his foot 10 minutes into the Creighton game on Nov. 16.

The junior guard made his first appearance at the 15:29 mark of the first half, checking in to a loud ovation. About three minutes later, he connected on his first three-point attempt of the season, and finished the first half with seven points while going 1-for-1 from the field and 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.

He didn’t score in the second half, playing 21 total minutes.

A choppy first half that featured 24 fouls, 28 free throws, and two monitor reviews ended with Jackson-Davis scoring at the buzzer to give Indiana a 45-39 lead.